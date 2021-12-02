













HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM | 02 December 2021 08:30 AM Eastern Standard Time HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – The rise of the media December 2, 2021 – As part of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s visit to the Russian Federation, Ho Chi Minh City Development Bank JSC (HDBank) signed a memorandum of understanding with the World Chess Federation (FIDE) and the Vietnam Chess Federation (VCF). in Moscow on December 1, 2021, for organizing international chess tournaments in the next 10 years. FIDE will include the annual HDBank International Chess Tournament held in Vietnam in the list of official tournaments and will help improve its scope. The VCF will host the tournament, improve the skills of the Vietnamese team and players, and take on players from all over the world. As part of the tournament, the parties also agreed to organize seminars for judges, coaches and organizers and chess classes for teenagers and young children by great masters. They will undertake a program called Chess in Schools and organize events in 2022, the year designated by FIDE as the Year of Women in Chess. Cooperation between the three parties is of great importance in improving the skills of Vietnamese players, referees and organizers to help the country chess grow stronger and more professional. Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, permanent vice president of HDBank, said: The Shah, with his unique language of intelligence, has been a bridge to help bring people closer together and blur the boundaries between countries, religions, languages ​​and cultures. . That is why HDBank has chosen to embrace it for almost a decade as part of our sustainable development program. With the signing of the memorandum of understanding, HDBank will continue to promote chess and cooperate with the VCF, as it has done for more than a decade since 2011. The HDBank International Chess Tournament has been held annually in March since 2011 and has turned into a unique sporting event. The tournament has twice welcomed FIDE President: Kirsan Ilyumzhinov in 2018 and Arkady Dvorkovich in 2019. In 2020 and 2021 the tournament was not held due to the COVID-19 outbreak. During its nine years, the HDBank International Chess Tournament attracted players from 42 countries and five continents. Their number continued to grow each year, as did the field and organization. With an average elo rating of 2370 – 2400, experts consider the HDBank International Chess Tournament to be the most elite in Asia. Contact details Media contacts [email protected]

