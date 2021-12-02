The Las Cruces International Film Festival hosts a poster unveiling party





LAS CRUCES – The Las Cruces International Film Festival will host the 2022 Poster Discovery Festival at the Las Cruces Museum of Nature and Science from 6am to 9pm on January 21st. Artist Mary Beagle created the memorial poster for the seventh annual LCIFF, which will be held in person from March 2 to 6. Beagle will be present at the party to sign limited edition prints of her poster. More:Actor Anthony Michael Hall visits Las Cruces: Here’s what he had to say about ‘The Breakfast Club’ and ‘Halloween Kills’ Originally from Connecticut, Beagle is a resident of New Mexico. She worked mostly with oil on canvas. Her paintings reflect her love for local and Latin cultures and celebrations including geometric or local designs in her compositions to complement the faces and figures she paints, according to a press release. She discovered the medium of sculpture using limestone, alabaster, calcium and marble when she attended the Southwest Stone Carving workshop in Jemez Springs. Beagle has worked with internationally renowned sculptors Rollie Grandbois, Cliff Fragua, Jon DeCelles, Tim Nicola, T. Barney and others. Her work has been featured in the magazines Southwest Art, Art of the West and Cowboys and Indians. More:Arts Council Doa Ana presents work by Border Artists in December Tickets for the Poster Reveal Party are $ 25. VIP permits will be offered for $ 100 at the party. Ticket information is available online at www.lascrucesfilmfest.comThe festivities will be accompanied by food, drinks and live music. The original work of the poster, an oil on canvas, will be auctioned off at this event and the proceeds will go to the film festival. For information, contact Ross Marks by email at [email protected]or by phone at 575-646-6149. All guests are required to abide by the current State Public Health Order for COVID-19 and wear a mask or face mask at the event, unless eating or drinking at the theater.

