The University community comes together for the International Thanksgiving Day





More than 500 Syracuse University community members gathered to share a meal on November 18 as the University held its 37th International Thanksgiving Feast. Guests enjoyed a traditional Thanksgiving dinner together at the Schine Goldstein Student Center Auditorium this year, as the event was moved to a virtual format last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The celebration began at the University in the 1980s by the Rev. Fr. TE Koshy as a way to unite international students and introduce them to the American Thanksgiving tradition. For many years, students, faculty, staff, and graduates have come together to enjoy a meal and learn more about each other. The event opened with a greeting from co-host Juan Tavares, director of the Center for International Services, and a call from Baptist Chapel Devon Bartholomew. The words of welcome were offered by the co-host Dr. Ruth Chen, Professor of Practice at the College of Computer Engineering and Science and Chancellor Kent Syverud. Praise is about counting your blessings and appreciating your connections with others. Here at Syracuse University, we are blessed to have international students as part of our student body and our global network of alumni, Chancellor Syverud said. You bring unique perspectives that help us nurture a global perspective. You inspire dialogue between cultures, languages ​​and traditions. You make friends with people who have grown up very different from you. We learn from you as much as you learn from your professors and mentors. Regina Jones, Assistant Director of the Native American Student Program and a member of the Oneida Nations Turtle Clan, offered the Native American Blessing. The Food Services staff prepared and served traditional Thanksgiving meals, including turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and sweet potatoes, corn, cranberry sauce and apple and pumpkin pie, as well as vegetarian and halal meals. Turkey’s carving by Associate Director of Catering Services, Joe Sidonian, the annual tradition was one of the highlights. The Hendricks Chapel Choir, under the direction of Peppie Calvar, performed musical selections and the blessing was offered by Muslim chaplain Amir Duric. Joy Nyokabi, a graduate student in pan-African studies at the College of Arts and Sciences from Nairobi, Kenya, was happy to be part of the celebration at the Department of African-American Studies. I was so pleased to be invited to International Student Thanksgiving Day, I thought it was such a wonderful initiative to unite international students, to make them feel like they belong and to share with them a part of little of American culture, she says. “I was very full at the end of the night, but I still wanted to have more turkey with cranberry sauce! Ze Zeng, an elderly man from Beijing, China, with a dual degree in business analysis and finance at Whitman School, was happy to be there as well. It is fantastic that Syracuse University is hosting dinner for international students, he said. This is a great time to meet new friends and connect with the University community.

