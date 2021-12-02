International
Proactive news headlines including Pan-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Kootenay Silver, Trillion Energy International and Champion Gaming Group
New York, 02 December 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Proactive, a provider of real-time news and video interviews on growing companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
The subsidiary of Bragg Gaming Group ORYX Gaming is engaged in providing exclusive content for the European network of White Hat Gaming operators Click here
Champion Gaming Group starts trading on TSX Venture Exchange upon completion of reverse takeover transaction Click here
Adastra Holdings reports significant revenue growth in the third quarter, targeting $ 5 million in monthly sales by the end of 2022 Click here
Victory Square Technologies says its portfolio company GameOn Entertainment is partnering with Polygon Studios to build NFT-based games Click here
Pan-Biome Pharmaceuticals outlines case for potential of its compounds as it updates its longevity research program Click here
Ayurcann wins two awards in Canada for extraction facility and annual tariff processing facility Click here
Kootenay Silver releases final training results from Copalito project showing high quality silver and potential for significant resources Click here
Belmont Resources says Marquee Resources option partner completes first two drill holes in Lone Star project in Washington state Click here
ACME Lithium Inc. buys two lithium projects in the Winnipeg River pegmatite region in Manitoba Click here
Trilion Energy International sees significant increase in SASB gas field NPVs due to rising commodity prices Click here
Pathway Health and Canntab Therapeutics reach agreement to offer oral cannabinoid products in selected Canadian pharmacies Click here
Logic expects fourth-quarter revenue to exceed $ 10 million, up 52% year-on-year Click here
Phobia AI enters into agreement with Amazon for the distribution and fulfillment of hardware products Click here
PsyBio Therapeutics presents 16 scientific abstracts highlighting its research and development efforts at two scientific conferences Click here
EverGen Infrastructure appoints Natasha Monk as Interim CFO Click here
Ridgeline Minerals is ready to advance the Carlin-East and Bell Creek projects in Nevada next year as it reports the final results for the collision zone training program Click here
FSD Pharma shares pre-clinical data revealing positive effects of Lucid-MS in the treatment of multiple sclerosis in mouse models Click here
CNS Pharmaceuticals is making good progress with its studies on the treatment of Berubicin brain cancer Click here
The Highgold Mines cross high-quality gold in its difficult Creek Alaska prospect; appoints Dr. Peter Megaw to his technical advisory team Click here
Mandalay Resources completes sale of Cerro Bayo mine in Chile to Equus Mining Click here
Algernon Pharmaceuticals designs the complete record for its phase 2 pulmonary fibrosis and chronic cough test using Ifenprodil Click here
Todos Medical says all 31 patients in Tollovir Phase 2 clinical trials in patients hospitalized with coronavirus have completed the study Click here
Unigold hires experienced mining manager as new COO as company progresses towards Candelones asset development Click here
Kidoz announces the secure solution of the Kidoz Connect programming advertising source Click here
Cabral Gold reports more encouraging results from MG deposition, including high grades in gold oxide blankets Click here
About Proactive
Proactive is a unique technology-enabled platform that offers companies globally a comprehensive solution to investor engagement throughout their business lifecycle.
With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with growing innovative companies listed on major global stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.
In 2020, Proactive appeared in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times, and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since its inception in 2006.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at [email protected]m
