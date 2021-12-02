Tampa International Airport sees record number of passengers for Thanksgiving

Tampa International Airport saw a record number of passengers passing through its terminals during Thanksgiving.

From Nov. 18 to 29, the airport registered 800,000 passengers, according to data shared at a meeting of the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority on Thursday. Airport traffic increased by about 9 percent from 2019, before the pandemic, according to airport officials.

The busiest day during the holiday was Saturday with more than 83,000 passengers, airport spokeswoman Ashley Iaccarino said.

Tampa was ranked as a top U.S. travel destination this Thanksgiving, according to industry firm AAA Travel.

The increase in travel during November put the airport on track to stay ahead of pre-pandemic levels, said Christopher Minner, the airport’s executive vice president of marketing and communications.

Airports across the country are still recovering as travel fell to historic lows due to COVID-19. Traffic at America’s airports fell by about 10 percent during Thanksgiving week, according to the aviation authority.

Tampa Airport had almost returned to the same number of passengers it had before 2020 this summer, but November was the first full month of reported earnings, Minner said.

We were proud to close a year with tremendous momentum for our airports, momentum that will position us for an even better 2022, said Tampa airport chief executive Joe Lopano.

The record month for airports comes after the first case of the omicron variant was discovered in the US by a returning passenger flying to California from South Africa. Airport officials said they were cautious but optimistic that traffic would continue at current levels.

Flights to Tampa to and from London resumed last month and more international connections are expected to return.

While it is too early to say what the effects of the omicron variant will be, many security protocols from the onset of the pandemic are still in place, Iaccarino said. Hand disinfectant stations are still present in the terminals, and President Joe Biden extended the requirements for air travel masks until March.