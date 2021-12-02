Daher delivers the 300th Kodiak





Daher has delivered the 300th Kodiak turboprop, reaching the historic moment about 11 years after the introduction of the strong multi-mission aircraft. Daher, which bought the Kodiak program in 2019, said the distribution further underscores its commitment to the aircraft remaining part of its future plans for its single-engine turboprop portfolio. Originally designed to deliver supplies and services to remote locations, Kodiak is now operational in a range of applications, from business and general aviation use to humanitarian roles, medical evacuation, services, government and special missions. . Kodiax is in service in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, Latin America and South America, and the global fleet has recorded more than 278,700 combined flight hours. The aircraft can take off from unprepared lanes of 1000 feet, can fly 1,132 nm and has a wasted time of up to 10 hours. “Every day around the world, Kodiak aircraft fulfill their mission: from providing essential assistance in conflict zones to providing comfortable air transportation for business and personal travel,” said Nicolas Chabbert, senior deputy director of the Daher Aircraft Division. CEO of Kodiak Aircraft. Since the acquisition of Kodiak, Daher has worked to strengthen its worldwide service network and upgrade the aircraft while joining Daher’s TBM series in its product line. “This current distribution comes as the Kodiak program is growing after its acquisition by Daher in 2019,” said Mark Brown, Kodiak’s director of sales and marketing and chief demo pilot. “Having been with Kodiak for eight years, the improvements made since 2019 in terms of production improvements, production efficiency and integration of product support are tremendous.” Daher launched the latest upgrade in March, the Kodiak 100 Series III, which includes safety, cabin, comfort and operational improvements, along with more complete maintenance coverage. Improvements include the integration of the Garmin GWX 75 Doppler color weather radar, the larger tire sizes available, and an increased landing weight of 7,255 pounds.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ainonline.com/aviation-news/business-aviation/2021-12-02/daher-hands-over-300th-kodiak The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos