Frances CNC Unveils New Strategy To Attract More International Business | tidings

The Film France Film Commission has come under the direct control of the French national cinema agency, CNC, as the organization significantly increases its efforts to transform France into a major international center of production and location.
The film France previously operated autonomously although it was funded by CNC.
CNC has also launched the new de lattractivit service, or department of attractiveness as part of organizations’ efforts to better promote the competitiveness and attractiveness of all aspects of the Frances film, TV and video sectors internationally.
French producer and location manager Mathieu Ripka is now heading both departments.
Film France will continue to be the only sales center for international productions shooting or asking about filming in France. Its activities remain largely the same as before by many staff members, Ripka explained.
The attractiveness department will focus on international reach. He will also coordinate with all the different operators in the French film and television production sectors and in particular with the local network of local film commissions.
The new structure has been given an additional 800,000, over Film Frances’s previous budget, to fund a range of new initiatives. These include a new promotional campaign, which will be launched in 2022, an expanded presence in Los Angeles and the expansion of promotional activities to include the video game domain.
TRIP factor
Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, France had already seen its profile as an international shooting location that began to grow in recent years, largely thanks to the 2009 introduction of the International Production Tax Rate (TRIP).
Initially offering a 20% discount on eligible production costs to a cap of 4 million at its inception in 2009, this has since increased to 30% of eligible costs on a limit of 30 million, and 40% if a considerable amount of VFX works. done in France.
Large-scale international productions that have fallen in France in recent years include The Last Duel, French dispatcher, Calm water, John Wick 4 AND Mission: Impossible Fallout. The country has also begun to catch the wave of high-level drama boom to await filming of shows, including The Serpent Queen, Emily In Paris, Atlanta AND Modern families.
Ripka acknowledges that there is a widespread international belief that France remains an expensive place to shoot.
That’s what people think, but when you actually look at the numbers considering what is on offer here and the high cost of crew in countries like the UK, France ends up being very competitive, he says.
There is also our fair and our group of technicians and talents is one of the best in the world, so directors like Wes Anderson, Ridley Scott and most recently David Fincher, want to shoot here.
The new department of attractiveness and Film France are now under the responsibility of the CNC digital directorate, with Ripka reporting to its director Vincent Florant. The directorate oversees the support of CNCs for Frances digital and technical industries, including its film and TV studios, and manages TRIP.
All of these areas are at the heart of France’s international attractiveness and on the other hand, this international attraction is at the heart of the overall CNC strategy, Florant said.
Extensive French recovery plans
He notes that the new international impetus relates to the France 2030 recovery investment plan, Covid-19, which aims to revitalize the country’s industrial sectors through innovation and green technology.
Under the scheme, 600m has been earmarked for the film and audiovisual industries to be invested from 2022, over five years, in capacity building, skills training and innovation across the sector.
Florant suggests that this offers the perfect opportunity for France to modernize its studios and bring in new capacities, which will place the country on an equal footing with its neighbors in terms of studio space.
In a separate initiative, CNC launched the 10 million modernization strike initiative earlier this year aimed at projects that created new study spaces, updated existing sites or involved building infrastructure in the field of digital manufacturing, while respecting or encouraging sustainable development. .
Following a call for projects in January, 20 winners were announced during the Cannes Film Festival this July. They included eight studio-based initiatives, such as the City of Nice project to renovate its historic Studios de la Victorine and 12 other projects supporting companies involved in post-production, animation and special effects.
Florant cites the Provence Studio zero-power machine in the south of France, which includes 28,000 square feet of solar panels, as an example of the kind of project CNC had wanted to encourage.
He adds that the 10 million Shock of Modernization funding line had generated another 160 million in private investment and suggests that the money that would be thrown on the table as part of the France 2030 plan would have a similar impact.
The overall strategy is for this public money to attract private investment, he says.
Florant also reveals that CNC will focus its international attractiveness on three geographical areas: Paris and the greater Ile de France region, the Mediterranean from Nice to Montpellier, and the Hauts de France region on the border with Belgium and also near the UK.
Both Ripka and Florant acknowledge that the last two years have been a challenging time for France’s location sector due to the pandemic.
However, they point to the fact that the domestic film and television industry has been operating at almost full capacity since June 2020, thanks to a special public-private indemnity fund covering French production against losses related to Covid-19.
This means that the sector is fully accelerated and ready to welcome international products once they start returning again as before, Florant said.
