Passengers at Pittsburgh International Airport react to new omicron COVID-19 variant

Pittsburgh Action News 4 spoke to passengers at Pittsburgh International Airport just hours after the first case of the omicron coronavirus variant was discovered in the United States.
“I’m vaccinated. I have my booster. Yes, I’m a little worried about traveling, but I’ll not stay home either,” said Karen Fiorina.
“It’s not going to stop us at all. We were just for Thanksgiving, and we have two daughters and five grandchildren, and we were 11 together,” said Jim Bevington.
While news of the new variant did not stop some people from traveling, others decided it was time to stay there for the upcoming holidays.
“I’m glad I started my journey now. It ‘s probably something we’re going to have to deal with for a long time,” Diana Kiesel said.
Meanwhile, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald made another push for people to be vaccinated on Wednesday.
“The biggest view is to keep the public healthy, to keep colleagues healthy, and honestly, to keep ourselves healthy,” Fitzgerald said.
Earlier in the week, Pittsburgh Action News 4 spoke with Dr. Lee Harrison.
The professor of medicine and epidemiology at the University of Pittsburgh explained how scientists discover different variants.
Samples from positive COVID-19 tests are taken and inserted into a device called a sequencer.
“Just like we can read the genetic code of humans, we can read the genetic code of the virus, and when we do that we can say aha, this is delta or this is omicron or this is another variant,” Harrison said.
While medical experts are closely monitoring the new variant, some recent developments are not surprising.
“It just seems like every time she thinks it’s done, she raises her ugly head again,” Fiorina said.