



TROJ, Mich., December 2, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Plex systems, a Rockwell Automation company and leader in intelligent cloud-based manufacturing solutions, announced today that the company has gained ISO / IEC 27001: 2013 certification for its smart manufacturing platform. The certification was issued after a rigorous independent evaluation. ISO / IEC 27001 is the leading international standard for information security published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the world’s largest developer of voluntary international standards. This certification reiterates Plex’s long-standing commitment to maintaining the best safety practices for its employees and customers, and further strengthens the company as a leading provider of secure smart manufacturing solutions. By undergoing this rigorous process, Plex demonstrates its commitment to mitigating risks, preserving data, and continuing to improve its security practices. “Having this certification serves as an external confirmation that our controls, protocols and processes are in line with international security standards,” he said. Catherine Pitt, GVP, Head of Security at Plex. “This recognition is a testament to Plex ‘s commitment to continuous security improvements and assures our customers that they can trust their data to a world – class organization.” with cost Due to the increase in data breaches, many clients now require additional security clearance before deciding to work with an organization. ISO 27001 certification provides clients with an additional industry resource that confirms that Plex will continue to meet increased security requirements, giving them confidence that the organization is maintaining the best classroom safety standards. “Plex ‘s commitment to ensuring the integrity of our data and our customers’ data has been central to our overall security strategy,” he said. Tareq Fallah, Vice President, IT / IS at Creative Foam. “Achieving this ISO certification strengthens our reliance on Plex to protect our data and ultimately exceeds our customers’ expectations to also protect their data.” About Plex Systems Plex Systems, Inc., a Rockwell Automation company, is a leader in intelligent manufacturing solutions offered by cloud computing, empowering manufacturers around the world to make great products. Our platform gives manufacturers the ability to connect, automate, track and analyze every aspect of their business to drive transformation. The Smart Plex Production Platform includes solutions for production execution (MES), ERP, quality, supply chain planning and management, industrial IoT and analytics to connect people, systems, machines and supply chains, enabling them to lead with accuracy, efficiency and dexterity. About Rockwell Automation Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect people’s imaginations with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 24,000 dedicated troubleshooters for our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about bringing the Affiliate to Industrial Enterprises to life, visit www.rockwellautomation.com. Foresighted statement This press release contains statements (including some forecasts, guidelines and business trends) that are “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Reform Act 1995. Words such as “believe”, ” evaluate “,” project “,” plan “,” expect “,” anticipate “,” will “,” shoot “and other similar expressions can identify far-sighted statements. Opinions, forecasts and projections regarding the expected benefits of the acquisition; future purchasing opportunities and its products and solutions; and any other statements regarding the expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance of the acquiring company, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Actual outcomes may differ materially from those anticipated as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, including but not limited to the ability to successfully integrate and achieve the expected benefits of acquisition, ability to hold and employ key personnel; challenges, risks and costs associated with integrating procurement operations; the risk associated with any unforeseen liability of the acquiring company; and other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those occasionally detailed in our Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) files. Media contacts Justin Finnegan SHIFT Communications (on behalf of Plex) +1 917-952-4752 [email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plex-systems-achieves-international-information-security-standards-iso-27001-certification-301436500.html SOURCE Plex Systems Inc

