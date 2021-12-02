The US requires international travelers to take a COVID test within 24 hours of departure





Published December 2, 2021

Updated December 2, 2021



Travelers to the US will soon need a COVID-19 negative test, taken within 24 hours of departure. US President Joe Biden made the announcement scheduled for December 2 amid growing concerns about the new Omicron variant. The new rules will take effect early next week, according to a White House Conference. All international travelers going to the US will need to take a test within one day of their departure, regardless of nationality or vaccination status. Unvaccinated travelers are is not allowed to enter the US., with limited exceptions. Find out if you are eligible for Canadian immigration The U.S. announcement comes just days after Canada announced that U.S. travelers were exempt from the new travel measures. Currently, fully vaccinated air travelers from all countries except the US must be tested upon arrival at a Canadian airport. They will have to go through quarantine until their test comes out negative. Canada’s health minister, Jean-Yves Duclos, said the government will meet with the provinces to discuss the measures with the US. So far, there have been no further developments made public since November 30th. Travelers now need to be fully vaccinated in order to board a plane or train in Canada. Travel restrictions in Canada Following the discovery of the Omicron variant, Canada has restricted travel from the following 10 countries: BOTSWANA

Egypt;

Eswatini;

Lesotho;

Malawi;

Mozambique;

Namibia;

Nigeria;

South Africa; AND

Zimbabwe. Foreign nationals who have been to these countries within the last two weeks are barred from entering Canada. Fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents who have been to any of these countries during the same time frame will need a negative PCR test taken in a third country. They will be tested again upon arrival and must be quarantined for 14 days and perform a test on the 8th day. Those coming from the air will go to a certain quarantine facility while awaiting the results of their arrival test. They can leave after their test results come back negative. Those arriving by land may be allowed to go directly to the quarantine site mentioned in their quarantine plan. If they do not have a suitable quarantine plan, they will be sent to a designated quarantine facility. Find out if you are eligible for Canadian immigration CIC News All rights reserved. Visit CanadaVisa.com to Discover Your Canadian Immigration Options |

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cicnews.com/2021/12/u-s-to-require-international-travellers-to-take-a-covid-test-within-24-hours-of-arrival-1219741.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

