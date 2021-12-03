Michigan School Attacker, 15, Accused of Adult – National and International News – ENJ 2Dj2021

Michigan school striker, 15, charged as an adult; possible fees for parents. Four states provide unemployment benefits for vaccine maintenance. Blinken tries to stop Russia-Ukraine hostilities.

NATIONAL NEWS

The Michigan school striker, 15, is charged as an adult

On Tuesday afternoon, investigators say Oxford High School student Ethan Crumbley, 15, loaded his Sig Sauer 9mm semi-automatic pistol into a school bathroom before launching a shooting rage. Crumbley fired more than 30 bullets, eventually killing four fellow students and seriously injuring 7 others.

Oakland County, MI sheriff’s deputies say Crumbley made no statement after being taken into custody. He invoked his 5th Amendment rights with the guidance of his parents. However, Oakland County Attorney Karen McDonald has accused Crumbley of being an adult with four counts of first-degree murder, that requires premeditation. McDonald’s has a wealth of evidence showing that Crumbley’s had planned his crimes. This includes a video of Crumbley from the night before the shooting and a the diary was found in his backpack, who both discussed a desire to kill their fellow students. McDonald says the premeditation “is not even a close call.”

McDonald also hinted at another test that had apparently come to light before the shooting. She did not say specifically what it was, but said she could assure you it was disturbing. It was disturbing and unfortunately he was allowed to return to class.

Charges against the teen’s parents?

McDonald also hinted that her office would decide “quickly” whether to file charges against Crumbley’s parents as well.l. Crumbley’s father, James, bought the gun on Friday, just 4 days before the shooting. Teachers had called James and Crumbley’s mother, Jennifer, to school Tuesday morning to discuss their son’s disturbing behavior. That was just hours before the shooting erupted.

McDonald did not specify what charges were pending against Crumbley’s parents. But Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says the state currently has no laws that specifically penalize parents in such cases. However, Nessel says she believes it would be appropriate to punish parents who allow a mentally challenged child unimpeded access to a weapon. “Theoretically,” she says, “I do not think it would be a great stretch to accuse parents of involuntary manslaughter in those circumstances.”

Four states guarantee unemployment benefits for vaccine stocks

In most states, employees who lose their jobs due to a refusal to comply with their employer’s vaccine policy are not eligible for unemployment benefits without a health or religious exception. Unemployment benefits generally do not apply to employees who have resigned or “been laid off due to”. Anne Paxton from the Unemployment Bill in Washington state explains that these benefits are intended “for people who are unemployed through no fault of their own.

But Iowa, Tennessee, Florida and Kansas are changing their “cause” rules to create a specific exemption for those who have been laid off or quit their jobs because of vaccine requirements. Ironically, of these four states, only Kansas did not end federal unemployment benefits early before federal expiration in September. Given this, Paxton says, it is very difficult to consider this particular move as based on something much more than political reason.

Dorit Reiss of UC Hastings College of Law says these states are essentially “providing a financial benefit for non-vaccination”. These states can more broadly guarantee unemployment benefits to anyone who goes against company policies. Instead, Reiss says states are creating a specific clause to take advantage of vaccine stocks. In doing so, Reiss says they are sending a message that vaccines are not important. And that’s a bad message.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

Blinken tries to stop Russia-Ukraine hostilities

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met today in Stockholm, Sweden with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The talks focused on the accumulation of Russian military assets on the Ukrainian border. For several weeks, US intelligence has been monitoring about 100,000 Russian troops in Ukraine.

Russia does not oppose intelligence accounts, but says it is not the aggressor. Instead, they claim to see a threat to the accumulation of Ukrainian forces on its border with Russia. Tensions are part of a broader power struggle between Russia and NATO. Ukraine is a NATO partner, but not a full member. This means that there are limitations to the military support that NATO can provide in the event of a Russian invasion.

Blinken warned that Russia would pay a price in the form of major economic sanctions for any aggression against Ukraine. Blinken also warned Ukraine to exercise restraint and that Russia is likely to try to push Ukraine into a military confrontation.

