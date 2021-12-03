Elle Magazine Releases Fur From All International Editions | News | DW





it the magazine announced on Thursday at a UK fashion conference that it will ban the use of wool in its worldwide publications. it is a monthly lifestyle magazine owned by the French media group Lagardere. It will be the first major fashion publication to remove the fur from all its editorial and advertising content. Why does Elle lose her hair? they The international director, Valeria Bessolo Llopiz, said the wool was no longer acceptable. “The presence of animal fur on our websites and in our digital media is no longer in line with our values,” she told the conference. “It’s time for it to make a statement … rejecting the cruelty of animals. “ Instead, she said the magazine wanted to “foster a more humane fashion industry”. it has already dropped fur from its 13 editions. Another twenty will remove the wool from their content starting January 1, 2022, and the remaining editions will follow a year later. “Wool has become old-fashioned,” said Bessolo Llopiz. She added that the younger generations have different demands in terms of fashion. “We are in a new era and Gen Z, which is the golden target for fashion and luxury, has high expectations in terms of sustainability and ethics,” she said. Public opposition to the use of fashionable animal fur has been growing PJ Smith, director of fashion policy for the Humane Society of the United States, said he welcomed Elle’s announcement and could not wait for other fashion magazines to follow suit. “This announcement will spark positive change across the fashion industry and has the potential to save countless animals from a life of suffering and a cruel death,” he told the conference. “Wool promotions belong only to the back copies of fashion magazines from the past,” Elisa Allen, director of the UK animal rights organization PETA, told AFP. What is the public attitude towards wool? The decision comes after the fashion industry has faced pressure from activists to ban the use of fur for humanitarian reasons. Smaller fashion weeks in Amsterdam, Oslo, Melbourne and Helsinki have stopped the fur, but the biggest fashion weeks in Paris, Milan and New York currently leave the choice to stylists. Public opposition to fur has grown: a 2020 YouGov poll found that 93% of Britons refuse to wear fur, and a Research Co poll found that 71% of Americans were against killing animals for their fur. Similar figures have emerged from EU countries: a FOP poll showed 90% of people in France were against wool, a Eurispes poll found that 86% of Italians shared the same opinion, and a 2020 Kantar poll found that 84% of Germans were against trade. A number of major brands, including Gucci, Versace and Prada, have already become hairless. In June, Israel became the first country in the world to ban the sale of wool in the fashion industry. sdi / nm (AFP, Reuters)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/elle-magazine-to-drop-fur-from-all-international-editions/a-60003630 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

