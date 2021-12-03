Super Hornet eliminated from the Canadian Warriors Race





Following news reports in the national media from unidentified domestic sources, the Canadian government has confirmed that the Boeing F / A-18E Block III Super Hornet has been removed from the Future Fighter Capacity Project (FFCP), which is looking for 88 new fighters to replace. “Classic” Fleet Royal Canadian Air Force Horns CF-18 and F / A-18. Confirmation came in a Dec. 1 news release from the Canada Department of Public Utilities and Procurement (PSPC), though it did not name the Super Hornet, it says the remaining bidders now number only two: the U.S. government, Lockheed Martin and Pratt . & Whitney (F-35A); and the Swedish government, Saab, Diehl Defense, MBDA UK, and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems (Gripen E). Both the Dassault Rafale and the Eurofighter Typhoon had previously been withdrawn from the FFCP by their bidders. There is no specified reason why the Super Hornet was eliminated, the notice said only, “The proposals were rigorously evaluated on the elements of capability, cost and economic benefits. The assessment also included an economic impact assessment. ” Some analysts have speculated that it is the issue of economic benefits that most likely has hampered the Boeing proposal. There is also an ongoing story: Canada had previously announced plans to purchase 18 Super Hornets as a stop to maintain capability until FFCP could become operational. However, these plans were thwarted in the wake of the trade dispute between the government and Boeing over the Bombardier CSeries (now the Airbus A220). Instead, Canada bought the former Australian part-time “heritage” Hornets and launched an upgrade program for 36 of its fleet. Boeing is naturally disappointed, as it has built what it considered to be a strong and compatible offer. A substantial team of Canadian companies – including CAE, L3Harris Technologies, GE Canada, Peraton, Magellan Aerospace and Raytheon Canada – had joined the program to ensure a strong Canadian contribution. The aircraft itself offered a range of benefits to the Royal Canadian Air Force, including twin-engine safety, resemblance to the existing fleet, and the ability to adapt fuel tanks to long-lasting air defense missions. Meanwhile, Canada is finalizing the next steps of the selection process. According to the PSPC announcement, these could include either entering into negotiations with the highest ranked bidder or “a competitive dialogue, where the remaining two bidders will be given an opportunity to improve their proposals”. A selection is expected next year, with the entry into service scheduled for 2025.

