Remembering Tsuneo Akaha | Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Monterey





Vice President Jeff Dayton-Johnson of Middlebury Institute for International Studies shared the following announcement on November 19, 2021.

Dear friends: I am writing to share the sad news that Professor Emeritus Tsuneo Akaha passed away on Wednesday, November 17, after a brief illness. As many of you know, Tsuneo and his wife, Janet, moved to Hawaii after his retirement from the Institute in June 2020, so they could be closer to their two children, Mitzi and Yoshi. Tsuneo was a dedicated and loving teacher in the classroom and beyond; he was just as effective in guiding students’ academic discoveries in his intensive seminar discussions as he was on study tours that helped organize them in Japan and Russia. Tsuneo was moreover an accomplished scholar and well-published author on a variety of complex and timely topics, ranging from international relations in Northeast Asia to the experience of international migrants. His keen intellect, patient mentoring, understated humor and generous friendship were deeply appreciated by all his colleagues and many groups of students throughout his career period in MIIS. Professor Akaha, a native of Japan, first came to US as a high school exchange student; his cultural immersion included the game of American football. After graduating from Waseda University in Tokyo, he returned to the United States to pursue postgraduate studies at the University of Southern California. IN USC, Tsuneo began his friendship with the late Ray Zilinskas of CNS, then a fellow student graduate, years ago to come MIIS. Tsuneo earned his PhD in International Relations from USC in 1981. Prior to joining the Institute in September 1989, he taught at the University of Southern California, Kansas State University, and Bowling Green State University (Ohio). IN MIIS, Tsuneo gave courses focused on human security, international migration, multiculturalism, East Asia and Russia-East Asia relations. His in-depth and original study in these subject areas contributed to his capacity as a teacher. Tsuneo author or editor of 11 books and author of over 100 articles in magazines and book chapters; his united book,US-Japan Alliance: Balancing Soft and Strong Power in East Asia, received a special Ohira Memorial Award. Professor Akaha received numerous grants and awards while at the Institute, including a Fulbright-Hays Fellowship for Research Abroad, a Professional Foundation Fellowship of the Japan Foundation, and research grants from US Peace Institute, Association for Asian Studies, Freeman Foundation, and Center for Global Partnership. He served as president of Asian Studies in the Pacific (ASPAC), a regional branch of the Association for Asian Studies, during which time he brought ASPAC conference for MIIS campus. During his academic career, he delivered guest lectures around the globe, including in Canada, China, France, Japan, Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Russia, Sweden, and Turkey. Tsuneos many extra-academic interests included international travel, photography, reading and nature walks. He was committed to promoting international cooperation in higher education and helped the Institute establish exchange programs with Waseda University. He also served as an international researcher funded by the Open Society Institute, acting as an academic mentor for young professors in Russia (St. Petersburg, Perm, Ekaterinburg) and Kyrgyzstan (Bishkek). He served on the International Advisory Board for the School of Regional and International Studies of the Federal Far East University in Vladivostok, Russia, and at the Mongol Development Research Center in Ulaan Baatar. Memorial service arrangements are pending, but we will keep you informed as we receive more information. Messages of condolence for the Akaha family can be sent to this address: Janet, Mitzi and Yoshi Akaha

46-065 Makena Pl

Kaneohe ash96744 Sincerely,

Jeff

