The Taliban must meet international requirements before sanctions can end

The international community faces a dilemma in Afghanistan: the need to urgently address the growing humanitarian crisis, even though the Taliban have completely failed to meet international demands following their rapid invasion of the country.

Here are the facts:

The Afghan cabinet is entirely male, almost all Taliban, essentially Pashtun, excluding all other ethnic groups and all previous political actors.

Terrorists have gained ground across the country. ISIS is increasingly active, as their attacks have increased from 60 in 2020 to 334 in 2021.

The fundamental rights and freedoms of Afghan women and girls are severely restricted, in particular the education of girls and the right of women to work and participate in key decision-making functions. The situation is called gender apartheid.

Home searches and killings of former government personnel and security officials have continued.

The humanitarian situation under Taliban rule is really critical. Pandemics and years of drought have done their damage and financial sanctions have paralyzed the economy. After the Taliban took power on August 15, the US blocked access to about $ 9 billion in US Central Bank of Afghanistan reserves held in the US, in order to prevent the Taliban from accessing those funds. Two days later, the European Union suspended development funds that had supported healthcare, law enforcement and agriculture projects. The next day, the International Monetary Fund stopped paying more than $ 400 million, and a few days later the World Bank stopped providing aid to the Taliban. Wages are reportedly not paid for entire months.

The UN Secretary-General had warned that, with frozen assets and aided development, the economy was collapsing. The Taliban are now facing that bleak reality.

This month, the UN Development Program stated that the country is facing the worst humanitarian disaster ever witnessed, noting that 97% of the population of 38 million are at risk of sinking into poverty. This trend is no longer limited to rural areas, as urban areas are also suffering. According to the World Food Program, which is providing assistance to many vulnerable families in the country, almost 24 million people in Afghanistan more than 60% of the population currently face acute hunger and about 3.2 million children under the age of 5 are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition by the end of the year. Next winter will make the problems worse.

The World Health Organization has reported that without the support of the World Bank, health facilities are not fully operational, although the UN Development Program is now managing some of those facilities.

The Taliban are demanding foreign recognition, a freeze on foreign exchange reserves and the end of sanctions. The United States has been asked to release frozen assets in Afghanistan and is calling for easing financial sanctions on the country. There is a suggestion that private sector production, employment and trade should be exempt from sanctions.

It is clear that the priority is to save Afghan lives and meet their basic human needs. Also, the free fall of the Afghan economy must be stopped. Tens of millions of Afghans are in need of food and basic health services, especially extremely poor and highly vulnerable groups, including women and girls, drought-affected rural communities, and more than 660,000 internally displaced Afghans.

The US has allowed humanitarian aid for basic human needs since the end of September. But without the functioning of the banking system, the economy can not survive. Withdrawals from bank accounts are strictly limited and payable only in Afghanistan; consequently, liquidity remains a major challenge. The Taliban Foreign Ministry has acknowledged in a recent statement that currently, the fundamental challenge of our people is financial security.

The actions of the Taliban speak louder than their words. If they have not received the message by now, they should: that without meeting international requirements, they will neither be lifted sanctions nor given recognition by governments and admission to the United Nations, which they demand in despair.

Ved Nanda is an outstanding university professor and director of the Ved Nanda Center for International Law at the College of Law at Denver Sturm University. His column appears on the last Sunday of each month and he welcomes comments at [email protected]