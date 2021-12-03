Many domestic travelers support the new test guidelines for international travel

CLEVELAND It seems like just yesterday we were talking about the massive increase in travel, airports across the country were filled with a record number of people.

A week later, the Omicron variant is now the topic of discussion and travelers at Cleveland Hopkins Airport are also talking about it.

“Obviously there are concerns,” said Brad Stefanski. “I have a daughter at home and I’ll get back to her. I want to make sure I do everything as safe as possible.”

President Joe Biden said safety is the motive behind his new COVID travel guidelines.

Starting Monday at 12:01 p.m., all travelers going to the US from another country must test negative the day before their departure, previous rules allowed incoming passengers to test up to three days in advance than to enter the country.

It’s disturbing every time you travel, said Callie Hopes. “I think every responsible person is thinking about how to protect themselves.”

Your vaccination status will not make any difference to Bidens’ new rule, which means that a fully vaccinated U.S. citizen returning to the United States is not excluded, but any foreign national traveling to the U.S. must be fully vaccinated.

I think it [testing requirements] should apply strictly to international travel, said Toshiba Carter. “If everyone does this and wears their mask, I think everything would be fine.”

Rocky River travel agent Leah Molinari said many of her clients already have questions about the variant.

People are just letting me know they will be waiting and seeing for now, but if something changes, then they are not comfortable traveling, Molinari said. “Many of these trips were postponed from 2020. If people can travel, especially those who are vaccinated, they are ready to go.”

