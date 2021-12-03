Fast COVID test site coming Friday at LAX International Terminal – Daily News

Amid growing concern over the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and fears of another winter increase in cases, the county will set up a rapid test site at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday, December 3, to provide free estimates for COVID for the arrival of international passengers.

“We will send messages about the need for international travelers to comply with federal quarantine and testing guidelines, and any positive travelers will be required, of course, to be isolated and their close contacts will need to be quarantined,” District Public . said health director Barbara Ferrer.

COVID testing at Tom Bradley International Terminal will be provided strictly on a voluntary basis, as there is no federal requirement for incoming passengers to be tested.

“The federal government is highly recommending that people be tested,” Ferrer said. “We’ll have our health workers there, too, talking to people, making sure they understand the importance of testing. We’re using a rapid antigen test there, so people will be able to get the results. them before leaving the airport.

“I think it also gives them security, that they know they can go ahead and get together with the people they were planning to get together, get to their final destination with some certainty,” she said. “For anyone who comes forward and is tested and they are negative, we will send them home with a test kit so they can test themselves again three to five days later.”

The move comes as questions continue to arise about the recently unveiled Omicron variant of COVID-19. Omicron was created a “concern variant” by the World Health Organization last week and by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week.

The variant was first discovered in South Africa, where it is blamed for a rapid increase in infections, and has now spread to about three dozen countries, including the United States, where the first case was confirmed Wednesday in California. Other cases are now found in Minnesota and Colorado.

There is still no confirmed case of Omicron in the Los Angeles county, but Ferrer said the variant is likely to already be present and likely to be discovered within a few days. It is still unclear whether the Omicron variant is more transmissible than other forms of the virus, or whether it causes more severe disease or may circumvent the protection offered by current vaccines. But its rapid spread to South Africa has raised alarm, especially ahead of the winter holiday season and accompanying travel and gatherings.

Ferrer said the idea at LAX is to provide testing for incoming passengers, not departures, who may face different testing requirements depending on their final destination.

“What we are really trying to do here is prevent people who have traveled from returning to our communities, they are visiting their loved ones, they are returning home to their final destinations, where they can be positive,” she said. . tha. “We want to get them fast and test them fast.”

Ferrer again asked people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, or to get booster vaccines if they are suitable for them. She said vaccines combined with other protective measures, such as wearing masks, offer strong protection against infection and serious illness.

According to the latest county figures, out of more than 6.1 million people fully vaccinated in the county, 80,445 have tested positive, or about 1.32%. A total of 2680 vaccinated persons were hospitalized, at a rate of 0.044%, and 503 died, at a rate of 0.008%.

To date, 83% of county residents aged 12 and over have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 74% are fully vaccinated. Of all eligible residents aged 5 years and older, 76% have received at least one dose and 68% are fully vaccinated.

Colored residents continue to have the lowest rate of vaccinations, with only 55% receiving at least one dose. The rate is 60% among Latinos, 73% among whites and 82% among Asians.

The county on Thursday reported another 24 deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 25,786.

Another 1,970 cases were reported, giving the county a total pandemic of 1,530,526. The average daily rate of people who tested positive for the virus was 1.3% as of Thursday.

According to state figures, there were 569 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Los Angeles County as of Thursday, up from 574 on Wednesday. The number of those patients in intensive care was 152, from 158 the day before.