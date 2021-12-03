COVID testing guidelines tightened for international travelers, masks requirements on airplanes expanded Boston 25 News





BOSTON – The new COVID variant is turning into new rules at airports, especially if you are flying in the country. The United States is now asking anyone flying in the country to take a negative test within 24 hours of boarding. It used to be three days. Also, masks for all flights are staying at least until March. At Logan International Airport, people leaving the country saw some somewhat confusing changes. We learned yesterday that we needed a test to go. It has been very difficult at best, said one traveler. We found a lot of people trying to keep up to date with changes in travel. We ran around to do a test yesterday and could not book anything until today. It could only take one that was fast and I could only take one PCR, it is not available for 24 to 48 hours, the traveler said. The United States is now requiring all people flying in the country to take a negative COVID test before boarding an airplane. The mandate of the mask is being extended even after January 18th. Penalties for not wearing the mask at the airport or on the plane also increase. Anya Sorensen goes to Dartmouth College but her family lives in France. She is going home for the holidays and knows the changes are causing confusion. If they have to be done 24 hours in advance, I’m sure the sites will adjust to make sure they can do it, Sorensen said. Many airports conduct field tests directly, but with the narrower window, the lines may lengthen. Phoebe Yogbassi was trying to pass her test before the flight to Amsterdam. If you do it ahead of time, you can do it. I had to make my own the day before yesterday […] because by the time I get to Amsterdam it will be 48 hours, so I can not take the opportunity not to board the flight, said Yogbassi. The new 24-hour COVID test rule is for vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers. Download free Boston 25 News app for updated push notifications >> Full coverage of the Covid-19 vaccine RESOURCES: Complete local and national coronavirus coverage here – Follow us Facebook AND Tweet | See Boston 25 NOW – Download our free apps for your smartphone and TV 2021 Cox Media Group

