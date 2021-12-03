Germany is tightening its restrictions on people who have not received a COVIDExBulletin vaccine

The German government is imposing stricter restrictions on people who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 and is planning legislation to make vaccination mandatory by early 2022.

ARI SHAPIRO, host:

The German government has approved the new COVID rules for millions of unvaccinated citizens of the country. The new guidelines include plans for legislation that would make vaccination mandatory for almost all Germans next year. NPR Berlin correspondent Rob Schmitz joins us now. Hello, Rob.

ROB SCHMITZ, BYLINE: Hey, Ari.

SHAPIRO: How dramatic in policy change are these new restrictions for Germany?

SCHMITZ: It’s a pretty big difference. Today outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel met with incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz and 16 German heads of state and they all agreed that the pandemic has reached a critical point in Germany. Infections, deaths and hospitalizations have risen sharply in recent months and the situation appears to be deteriorating. Thus they came up with some of the strictest restrictions Germany has seen so far since the beginning of the pandemic. Here is outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announcing the new rules.

(TECHNIQUE OF ARCHIVED REGISTRATION)

CHANNEL ANGELA MERKEL: (Speaking German).

SCHMITZ: And, Ari, she is saying here that from now on, all cultural and recreational events throughout Germany, regardless of the incidence rate, will be open only to the vaccinated and the cured. And it does not stop there. She said all stores in the retail sector will also be restricted to only vaccinated and recovered and that additional tests for entry vaccinated may be required. The exception here is for what are known as essential stores. This will include grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations.

Other restrictions announced today dictate that bars and clubs can only function if the incidence rate is below 350 per 100,000 people in a region. Most of Germany is well above that norm. And another limitation for the unvaccinated says that they can only meet a maximum of two people from another family.

SHAPIRO: How are the German people reacting to these new rules?

SCHMITZ: Well, it’s interesting. You know, since the German states started announcing similar restrictions two weeks ago, we have seen a sharp increase in vaccination rates in Germany. We have also seen people waiting in line for hours to be vaccinated. So it is clear that despite the millions of Germans who show reluctance to get vaccinated, many people are taking a pragmatic approach and getting vaccinated so that they can continue to live a somewhat normal life. Now, of course, there are still millions of Germans refusing to be vaccinated and we will surely see more demonstrations here in Berlin by that group. But in general, most Germans agree that these new restrictions have long been delayed.

SHAPIRO: I mentioned these plans to make vaccinations mandatory next year. How will this work?

SCHMITZ: Yes, it will be interesting. Merkel said an ethics committee would be required to draft legislation to make vaccination mandatory, and that the German parliament is likely to vote on it early in the new year. This makes Germany the second country in the region to declare mandatory vaccines. Austria did this last month, demanding that its citizens be vaccinated by February.

Germany’s leaders have been a little hesitant to take this path because of the country’s history, and that is part of the reason Merkel wants an ethics committee to look into this. Government mandates are undoubtedly a sensitive topic in Germany because of its experience in World War II and under Soviet rule. But Olaf Scholz, who is expected to be announced as the country’s new chancellor next week, said this is an emergency and vaccination is the only way Germany can get out of it.

SHAPIRO: You mentioned that these policies are partly a reaction to severe deaths, infections, hospitalizations. How bad is it now?

SCHMITZ: Yes. In recent weeks, we have seen between 50 and 75,000 infections a day in Germany. Hospitals in the worst-hit states of Saxony and Bavaria are overcrowded with COVID patients. ICUs no longer have space. And doctors there are already being forced to make terribly difficult decisions about identifying who to keep on respirators. Health authorities say up to 6,000 people could be in intensive care units by Christmas. And this is happening because we still have 20 million Germans who have not been vaccinated.

SHAPIRO: This is NPR Berlin correspondent Rob Schmitz. Thank you.

SCHMITZ: Thank you.

