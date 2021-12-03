Farmers in England will be paid for land health care from next year | Agriculture

Farmers will be paid to care for England’s lands for the first time from next year, when the first phase of new government support payments begins.

Environmental groups criticized the measures as small and accused ministers of failing in their promises to use the UK’s exit from the EU to strengthen environmental protection and reduce the harmful effects of agriculture.

Farmers will be paid between 20 and 58 per hectare in England for basic measures to protect and nurture their land, and almost all farmers are likely to be eligible to apply for payments, which will cover arable land for crop cultivation as well as pastures. moore soils and other soils.

Payments, along with others to come in the future for further safeguards, are set to reach 900 million a year by the end of 2024, to meet governments’ commitment to phasing out old taxpayer subsidies based on the amount of land cultivated under the EU. common agricultural policies (CAP) and replace them with public money payments for public goods.

Land protection has been chosen as the first such payment following repeated government promises to give priority to UK lands, which are a vital carbon reserve. Some of the measures that farmers will be required to take in exchange for payments would still be routine for many farmers, such as planting cover crops in bare soil during the winter. Bare soils are prey to erosion and runoff, so securing fields covered with a crop that can return nutrients to the soil is key to preserving it.

George Eustice, secretary of environment, will announce the measures at the Land Business and Country Business Association (CLA) rural business conference in London on Thursday.

Mark Tufnell, president of the CLA, which represents 28,000 farmers and rural businesses, said the UK’s land contains 10 billion tonnes of carbon. There is no road to net zero without better land management [These payments] are a good start and show a clear intention to support and reward farmers in their environmental provision.

But the leaders of three of the UK’s largest greenery and conservation groups: the Wildlife Trusts, the RSPB and the National Trust together blamed the government for failing to take seriously the urgent need for nature-friendly agriculture. They noted the sharp decline in domestic wildlife over the past three decades and said governments’ plans would do little to correct this.

Hilary McGrady, general manager of the National Trust, said: “It has been almost four years since the government set its vision for the future of food, agriculture and the environment, but the future of wildlife and climate now seems uncertain as the announcement of today is short. of ambitious reforms promised. Farmers need a clear path to a future where nature is at the center of sustainable and secure food production, not the short deviation created by this new scheme.

Craig Bennett, chief executive of Wildlife Trusts, added: “There is so much that farmers can be rewarded for doing, such as restoring peat soils and using ambitious measures to prevent soil and pollutants from seeping into rivers to help livestock wild and carbon storage. It is an absolute scandal that the government has failed to take advantage of this unique and important opportunity to improve agriculture.

Under the old CAP, farmers received between $ 2 billion and $ 3 billion a year. Subsidies were initially held at 2.4 billion a year after Brexit, but will be reduced to 900 million by the end of this parliament. Separate basic payments for the amount of cultivated land will be completely removed by 2027, but meanwhile farmers who have received more under the old scheme face bigger cuts of 25% of their old subsidies, while farmers minors will have their base payments cut by 5% next year.

The change will eventually lead to the signing of environmental land management contracts by farmers, forcing them to take measures to protect air and water quality and provide habitat for wildlife, in exchange for payments that have not yet been set. in detail. In the meantime, the sustainable financing initiative, the first part of which is the land scheme, will provide payment for basic environmental measures.

Farmers are facing an uncertain future due to the effects of the Covid pandemic combined with Brexit, which is leading to a sharp decline in farm exports amid a large number of bureaucracies, the end of the old subsidy regime and new government trade agreements, which some fears may release a flood of cheap imported food produced to lower standards than allowed in the UK.

Agricultural groups cautiously welcomed the new measures, which the government said were designed to be flexible, to allow tenant farmers to apply easily, and to avoid punitive conditions in the event of accidental violations, but some are concerned that they will not to go far enough.

Lynette Steel, farm policy adviser at the Tenant Farmers Association, said the payments offered were quite attractive when combined with other government incentives, such as the custody scheme that rewards farmers for meeting basic environmental conditions. But she added that current high food prices would discourage farmers from applying: given today’s commodity markets, many farmers will think it is more financially profitable to work for [food] production and not for land protection, according to the declared cost structure.