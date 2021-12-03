The US will tighten COVID-19 testing rules for international travelers

President Joe Biden’s administration said Thursday it would tighten coronavirus testing rules for those entering the United States amid concerns about the new Omicron variant, urging all air travelers to give a negative result within a day of launch their planned.

The announcement came amid signs of the Omicron variant penetrating the United States, with numerous cases uncovered in New York State and elsewhere, after the first case in the US was announced on Wednesday.

A sign promotes a COVID-19 test site at Los Angeles International Airport on December 1, 2021. (Getty / Kyodo)

The new COVID-19 test protocol for international air travel will be established starting early next week. It is part of a series of actions the administration has planned to allow the nation to navigate the ongoing pandemic without having to close schools and businesses.

Currently, non-US and non-resident citizens arriving by air are required to be fully vaccinated and tested negative for coronavirus within three days before boarding a flight to the United States.

For those who are not fully vaccinated but meet certain criteria, such as nationals coming from a foreign country with limited vaccine availability, a negative COVID-19 test result is needed no more than one day before the trip.

The new rules, however, will require all incoming international travelers to return a negative test within one day of departure globally, regardless of nationality or vaccination status, according to the U.S. government.

“This tighter testing timeline offers an increased degree of public health protection as scientists continue to evaluate the Omicron variant,” he added.

Wearing masks will also continue to be required during international flights and other trips on public transport, as well as at transportation hubs such as airports or domestic bus terminals until March 18, according to the government.

The Biden administration also pledged to step up efforts to expand the availability of booster vaccines for additional protection for adults who have already received a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine or both doses of a single-dose vaccine while expanding testing. free at home. .

Although concerns are growing about the emergence of the new variant, U.S. health authorities are urging the public to continue to follow existing recommendations, such as vaccination and disguise indoors where people gather.

The first case of the Omicron variant in the United States was announced Wednesday, involving an individual in California who returned from South Africa on November 22nd.

A second confirmed case was a Minnesota resident who traveled to New York City to attend a three-day anime convention showcasing Japanese pop culture that ended Nov. 21, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Later Thursday, the New York state government announced that it had confirmed five cases of the Omicron variant, including four in New York City. The fifth case, in Suffolk County on Long Island, was a woman who had recently traveled to South Africa.

“We do not yet have specific information on how the vaccines are or whether the boosters are adhering to this variant,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul told a news conference. “While this may be very contagious, at least from early evidence … we want people to know that early cases … are not life threatening, they appear to be minor cases.”

The United States has enforced a ban on foreign travelers from eight countries entering South Africa after South Africa became one of the first to report the species, labeled a concern by the World Health Organization, last week.

