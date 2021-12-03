Malaysia discovers the first omicron case in a student from South Africa





Posted: December 3, 2021 / 12:38 AM EST

/ Updated: December 3, 2021 / 12:38 AM EST

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) Malaysia said on Friday it had discovered its first case of the new omicron type of coronavirus in a foreign student who returned to the country last month after visiting her family in South Africa. Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the 19-year-old female transited Singapore and arrived in Malaysia on November 19, where she underwent a COVID-19 test upon arrival. She was then taken by bus to her university residence in the northern state of Perak with four others and placed in quarantine, he said. The results the next day confirmed that the student was positive for COVID-19, he said. The bus driver and four others in the vehicle turned out to be negative and all were in quarantine, he added. Khairy noted the student arrived in Malaysia before South Africa reported its first omicron case to the World Health Organization. Following the discovery of the omicron strain, the ministry conducted genomic tests on 74 positive samples at Kuala Lumpur International Airport between November 11 and 28 to detect the variant, Khairy said. Tests confirmed Thursday that the student, who has since been released from a 10-day quarantine, had omicron strain, he said. What is important is that the individual is fully compliant with home quarantine… is fully vaccinated and has been asymptomatic. “We have done the automated and manual contact tracking and so far this case is contained,” Khairy wrote on Twitter. Malaysia, like many other countries, has tightened restrictions following the discovery of the new variant. It has banned visitors from eight African countries and requires travelers flying from high-risk countries to carry a digital tracking device throughout their quarantine. It remains largely unknown about the new variant, including whether it is more contagious, as some health authorities suspect, whether it makes people more seriously ill and whether it could block vaccines.

