International
Japan is rapidly changing course to ban new bookings for incoming flights
Less than 24 hours after it was announced, Japan withdrew its request for airlines to stop booking incoming flights on Thursday, in a swift reversal of a movement that had shocked Japanese citizens and residents abroad and even caught up in havana Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Minister of Transport.
The request was made as an urgent measure to prevent (the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant), but caused confusion among the people affected by the decision, said Cabinet Chief Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno during a press conference.
In order to enable the return of Japanese citizens home, the Ministry of Transport has withdrawn the request to suspend new bookings of flights to Japan and will pay close attention to the demand among Japanese “currently abroad”.
A transport ministry official said the ministry would coordinate with airlines to avoid a concentration of bookings on certain days or during certain time periods, hinting that they could limit bookings on busy travel days. such as weekends.
The official said the passenger restraint policy is not intended to give preference to Japanese nationals and said that foreign residents of Japan can make reservations to re-enter the country.
Matsuno said returning foreigners should be given the same level of consideration for re-entry as Japanese citizens.
The government has also allowed non-resident foreign nationals to enter the country for humanitarian reasons and in special exceptional circumstances, including Japanese spouses and children.
Matsuno, however, said the government will manage the rules covering emergencies more rigorously. It received about 350 passengers in such circumstances every day in October.
The immediate withdrawal of the request came after the government announced on Wednesday that it had asked airlines to suspend bookings for incoming flights in December, much to the surprise of citizens and foreign nationals, especially those planning to fly during the New Year holiday period.
Japan Airlines Co. and All Nippon Airways Co. reportedly met the requirement, which would have ruined travel plans for many foreign nationals and residents.
The move came as a surprise not only to the general public but also to some government officials, as the transport ministry’s civil aviation office hastily made the decision without consulting transport minister Tetsuo Saito and other related officials.
This is a case that significantly affects people, so Ive told the aviation office to treat it in a more careful and thorough way, Saito said.
Saito said the bureau sent the request to the airlines on Monday, but the minister, Matsuno and Kishida heard it for the first time on Wednesday.
I’m sorry the aviation bureau made a slightly harsh move.
Saito said the ministry will work with airlines to monitor passenger demand this month by keeping the daily limit of 3,500 incoming passengers in place.
The Kishida administration has implemented measures to protect itself against the new omicron species, which many scientists believe may be more transmissible than other variants.
Kishida announced on Monday that Japan will reinstate entry restrictions for new foreign arrivals starting Tuesday. The government further tightened its border controls Wednesday to also cover foreign returnees from South Africa and nine other countries: Angola, Botswana, Eswatini (formerly known as Swaziland), Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Namibia.
However, Japan confirmed its first omicron case on Tuesday to a male diplomat in his 30s who was traveling from Namibia. The second case was reported on Wednesday to a man in his 20s, who had stayed in Peru.
The Japanese measures have been criticized as too harsh and as discriminatory against foreign nationals.
The World Health Organization has urged countries not to impose general travel bans, saying they are ineffective in preventing the spread of the coronavirus and place a heavy burden on people’s lives.
“Epidemiologically, I find it difficult to understand the principle there. Does the virus read your passport? Does the virus recognize your nationality or where you live legally? ” Michael Ryan, head of the WHO Health Emergency Program, said at a news conference Wednesday when asked about Japan’s ban on new foreign national entry.
As fears about the omicron variant grow, vaccine manufacturers are researching the new strain and developing vaccines in case the variant is found to be capable of bypassing existing shocks.
Mikael Dolsten, Chief Scientific Officer of Pifzer Inc. said in one interview with TV Tokyo reported Thursday that the firm will be able to provide an effective vaccine against omicron in late March if approval is given quickly.
Staff writer Satoshi Sugiyama contributed to this report. Information from Kyodo was added.
In a time of misinformation and excessive information, quality journalism is more important than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us understand the story properly.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sources
2/ https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2021/12/02/national/omicron-restrictions-reversal/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]