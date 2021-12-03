Japan is rapidly changing course to ban new bookings for incoming flights

Less than 24 hours after it was announced, Japan withdrew its request for airlines to stop booking incoming flights on Thursday, in a swift reversal of a movement that had shocked Japanese citizens and residents abroad and even caught up in havana Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Minister of Transport.

The request was made as an urgent measure to prevent (the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant), but caused confusion among the people affected by the decision, said Cabinet Chief Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno during a press conference.

In order to enable the return of Japanese citizens home, the Ministry of Transport has withdrawn the request to suspend new bookings of flights to Japan and will pay close attention to the demand among Japanese “currently abroad”.

A transport ministry official said the ministry would coordinate with airlines to avoid a concentration of bookings on certain days or during certain time periods, hinting that they could limit bookings on busy travel days. such as weekends.

The official said the passenger restraint policy is not intended to give preference to Japanese nationals and said that foreign residents of Japan can make reservations to re-enter the country.

Matsuno said returning foreigners should be given the same level of consideration for re-entry as Japanese citizens.

The government has also allowed non-resident foreign nationals to enter the country for humanitarian reasons and in special exceptional circumstances, including Japanese spouses and children.

Matsuno, however, said the government will manage the rules covering emergencies more rigorously. It received about 350 passengers in such circumstances every day in October.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida KYODO

The immediate withdrawal of the request came after the government announced on Wednesday that it had asked airlines to suspend bookings for incoming flights in December, much to the surprise of citizens and foreign nationals, especially those planning to fly during the New Year holiday period.

Japan Airlines Co. and All Nippon Airways Co. reportedly met the requirement, which would have ruined travel plans for many foreign nationals and residents.

The move came as a surprise not only to the general public but also to some government officials, as the transport ministry’s civil aviation office hastily made the decision without consulting transport minister Tetsuo Saito and other related officials.

This is a case that significantly affects people, so Ive told the aviation office to treat it in a more careful and thorough way, Saito said.

Saito said the bureau sent the request to the airlines on Monday, but the minister, Matsuno and Kishida heard it for the first time on Wednesday.

I’m sorry the aviation bureau made a slightly harsh move.

Saito said the ministry will work with airlines to monitor passenger demand this month by keeping the daily limit of 3,500 incoming passengers in place.

The Kishida administration has implemented measures to protect itself against the new omicron species, which many scientists believe may be more transmissible than other variants.

Kishida announced on Monday that Japan will reinstate entry restrictions for new foreign arrivals starting Tuesday. The government further tightened its border controls Wednesday to also cover foreign returnees from South Africa and nine other countries: Angola, Botswana, Eswatini (formerly known as Swaziland), Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Namibia.

A departure area for international flights at Tokyo Haneda Airport on Wednesday AFP-JIJI

However, Japan confirmed its first omicron case on Tuesday to a male diplomat in his 30s who was traveling from Namibia. The second case was reported on Wednesday to a man in his 20s, who had stayed in Peru.

The Japanese measures have been criticized as too harsh and as discriminatory against foreign nationals.

The World Health Organization has urged countries not to impose general travel bans, saying they are ineffective in preventing the spread of the coronavirus and place a heavy burden on people’s lives.

“Epidemiologically, I find it difficult to understand the principle there. Does the virus read your passport? Does the virus recognize your nationality or where you live legally? ” Michael Ryan, head of the WHO Health Emergency Program, said at a news conference Wednesday when asked about Japan’s ban on new foreign national entry.

As fears about the omicron variant grow, vaccine manufacturers are researching the new strain and developing vaccines in case the variant is found to be capable of bypassing existing shocks.

Mikael Dolsten, Chief Scientific Officer of Pifzer Inc. said in one interview with TV Tokyo reported Thursday that the firm will be able to provide an effective vaccine against omicron in late March if approval is given quickly.

Staff writer Satoshi Sugiyama contributed to this report. Information from Kyodo was added.