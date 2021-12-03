International
Live updates: Swiss international school ordered to be isolated | tidings
GENEVA Swiss health authorities have ordered the entire student body and staff of a branch of an internationally recognized school of about 2,000 people – to go into quarantine for 10 days after two confirmed cases of the omicron variant appeared on campus.
The Ecole Internationale campus known as La Chataigneraie, on the outskirts of Geneva, was ordered to be closed by regional health authorities in the Vaud region starting Thursday evening, according to a notice sent to parents received by the Associated Press.
The quarantine order applies to all people, including those who have been vaccinated, and all students and staff must complete a PCR test in about five to seven days, according to the notice. He says family members will be asked to do a PCR test.
MADRID Spanish health authorities have confirmed the first case of the omicron coronavirus type without any established link with South Africa.
Secretary of State for Health Silvia Calzn said that of the five confirmed cases of the omicron variant in Spain was one case identified Thursday in a person who had not traveled to South Africa and had no connection to people who had made a trip to such.
Spain’s ban on flights connecting air routes from South Africa and six neighboring countries began on Thursday amid fears of the new species being identified by South African authorities.
It remains largely unknown about the new variant, although the World Health Organization warned that the global risk from the variant is “very high” and early evidence suggests it may be more contagious.
Argentina said Thursday that a quarantine placed on a cruise ship coming from Africa had been lifted after a crew member tested negative for the virus causing COVID-19.
The crew member on the cruise ship in Hamburg tested negative on a PCR test, indicating that a previous positive result from an antigen test was false, the Argentine Ministry of Health said. There were no other suspected cases of the virus among the crew and passengers, he said.
The Argentine government on Tuesday had ordered the quarantine of the ship off the country’s coastline because of “the danger created by the new omicron variant and as a precaution”.
Hamburg was carrying 300 passengers and more than 150 crew members and was coming from Cape Verde. He had planned to anchor in Buenos Aires. It is currently located outside Samborombn Bay, south of the capital.
HARARE, Zimbabwe The director of the World Health Organization for Africa says the rapid discovery and reporting of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus from Botswana and South Africa has “bought the time of the world” as nations try to stop its spread.
Dr. Matshidiso Moeti said Thursday that “we have a window of opportunity, but we need to act quickly and increase detection and prevention measures.”
It remains largely unknown about the new variant, including whether it is more contagious, as some health authorities suspect, whether it makes people more seriously ill and whether it could block vaccines.
Moeti says countries “need to adjust their response to COVID-19 and stop an increase in cases from spreading across Africa and possibly overwhelming health facilities already in place.”
The director of the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention John Nkengasong told reporters at a special conference that the continent recorded 52,300 new cases of COVID-19 compared to last week – a 105% increase.
He says about 31,000 cases were reported in South Africa, while the South African region as a whole recorded a 153% increase in November.
The WHO says South Africa has confirmed 172 cases of Omicron and Botswana 19. Ghana and Nigeria in West Africa are the other African countries that have registered cases of the new variant.
Nkengasong says while authorities are “deeply concerned” by the rising figures “we are not worried that the situation can not be managed”.
He says vaccines have begun to flow to the mainland “in a very predictable and sustainable way”, although there is concern that “countries are not getting these vaccines”.
He says while it is still little known how effective current omicron vaccines are, “everything in your body is better than nothing. We have no choice at all – we have to use vaccines.”
ST. PAUL, Minnesota state health officials say ab testing has confirmed a COVID-19 case involving the omicron variant there.
The Minnesota Department of Health said Thursday that the variant was found during its surveillance program on a specimen by a Minnesota resident who had recently traveled to New York City.
The department says the man, from Hennepin County, was vaccinated. He developed mild symptoms on November 22 and requested testing for COVID-19 on November 24. His symptoms have subsided.
The person attended the NYC 2021 Anime convention at the Javits Center from Nov. 19-21, the health department said.
Omicron is classified by the World Health Organization as a “variant of concern” as scientists work to determine how it can be compared to the prevailing delta variant in terms of transmissibility and severity. Scientists are also studying the extent to which existing vaccines and therapies protect against omicron.
KYIV, Ukraine – Ukraine has announced an entry ban for foreign nationals traveling from eight African countries in a bid to prevent the entry of a new variant of the coronavirus, omicron, into the country.
It remains largely unknown about the new variant, including whether it is more contagious, as some health authorities suspect, whether it makes people more seriously ill and whether it could block vaccines.
The ban on Ukraine will take effect on Friday and will affect foreigners traveling from countries where the spread of the new variant has been recorded, such as South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Mozambique and several others.
Ukrainians and foreign nationals with permanent residence in Ukraine coming from these countries will be required to be quarantined for 14 days.
The former Soviet nation of 44 million has reported a total of over 3.4 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 87,057 pandemic deaths.
BERLIN – Germans who have not been vaccinated should be excluded from non-essential shops, cultural and recreational sites.
The German parliament will also consider a general vaccine mandate.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday that the measures were necessary because of concerns that hospitals in Germany could be overloaded with patients with COVID-19. Infections are more likely to be serious in those who have not been vaccinated.
“The situation in our country is serious,” Merkel said.
Infections have reached 70,000 again in a 24-hour period.
Officials have also agreed to require masks in German schools, impose new restrictions on private meetings and target 30 million vaccines by the end of the year.
German lawmakers will debate the possibility of a vaccine mandate. If approved, it could take effect in February.
SINGAPORE – The Singapore Ministry of Health says preliminary tests revealed the new omicron variant of the coronavirus in two passengers who arrived by plane from Johannesburg, the country’s first suspected cases.
The ministry said the two Singaporeans had been isolated upon arrival Wednesday and had not interacted in the community.
The results of their polymerase chain reaction test upon arrival “revealed the presence of S gene target failure, which may be associated with the omicron variant,” the ministry said. He said he is conducting further tests to confirm the results.
The Ministry of Health says the two passengers were both fully vaccinated and had mild symptoms of cough and scratching of the throat.
The ministry said 19 other passengers on the same flight tested negative for COVID-19 and were placed in quarantine.
COPENHAGEN, Denmark Officials in Norway say at least 50 people in Oslo have been infected with the omicron variant.
The cases are related to a company’s last Christmas party at a restaurant in the capital, officials said on Thursday.
The municipality of Oslo said in a statement that more cases are expected. Officials are trying to trace the broadcast routes by the party.
It remains largely unknown about the new variant, including whether it is more contagious, as some health authorities suspect, whether it makes people more seriously ill and whether it could block vaccines.
The Norwegian Institute of Public Health said those affected live in Oslo and surrounding municipalities.
NEW DELHI – India has confirmed the first cases of the omicron variant, in two people who traveled abroad.
India’s Health Ministry said Thursday that the confirmed cases are two men in the southern state of Karnataka. He did not say from which country they had come.
Balram Bhargava, head of the Indian Medical Research Council, India’s highest medical research body, urged people not to panic and get vaccinated.
Some Indian states have issued strict restrictive guidelines for international arrivals as a precaution, including mandatory COVID-19 tests for those originating in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong.
WASHINGTON GlaxoSmithKline says its COVID-19 antibody drug appears to be effective against the omicron variant, based on initial laboratory testing.
The British drugmaker said Thursday it hopes to complete testing by the end of the year to confirm if the drug is effective against all the different mutations seen with the variant.
Earlier this week, rival drug maker Regeneron warned that its antibody cocktail appeared to have lost its effectiveness against omicron.
Antibody treatments remain one of a number of therapies that can alleviate the worst effects of COVID-19 and are the only option available to people with mild to moderate cases who are not yet in hospital.
The US government has purchased millions of doses of three antibody therapies from Regeneron, Eli Lilly and Glaxo.
ATHENS – Public health authorities in Greece have confirmed the first case in place of the new omicron variant COVID-19.
Health Minister Thanos Plevris said Thursday that the infection was discovered on the Greek island of Crete and identified the patient only as a Greek who had traveled from South Africa.
Greece is facing the highest daily number of confirmed coronavirus infections since the pandemic began. Parliament also approved mandatory vaccinations for residents over the age of 60 late Wednesday.
The penalty for noncompliance is a monthly fine of 100 euros ($ 110). The measure will take effect on January 16.
PARIS French health authorities say they have discovered the first confirmed case of the new COVID-19 variant on the country’s continent.
The Ile-de-France Regional Health Agency said on Thursday a man in his 50s who lives in the Paris city area tested positive for the omicron variant after returning from a trip to Nigeria.
He showed no symptoms when he and his wife tested positive on November 25 on their return to France. The woman’s test is being checked for omicron. They have been placed in quarantine in their home since the positive test.
A third person living in the same house as the couple was tested Thursday to determine if they were infected and, if so, if they were carrying the new variant.
None of the three people has been vaccinated, the statement said.
France reported its first case of Omicron on Tuesday in the island territory of Reunion in the Indian Ocean. The patient was identified as a man who had returned to Reunion from South Africa and Mozambique on 20 November.
