The company opens at Colombia Medellin International Airport National News





ST. LOUIS, December 2, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Enterprise Holdingsannounced today that it is open at of Colombia Medellin International Airport. The new branch which is already making reservations serves the customers of the company flag Rent-A-Car Enterprisebrand as well National Car RentalAND Alamo Rent A Car. Enterprise Holdings owns all three brands. New Colombia the branch, located at the country’s second largest airport, represents the company’s commitment to serving domestic and international customers as trips open around the world. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the company has opened more than 100 new branches worldwide. “Colombia “is a key market for Enterprise global growth as we continue to expand to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers, wherever they choose to go,” he said. Peter A. Smith, vice president of global franchise at Enterprise Holdings. “As international travel begins again, we are excited to serve our customers worldwide and stand by our promise to provide them with a safe and convenient rental experience.” of Medellin the branch increases the presence of the Enterprise in Colombia in 11 locations. Is the latest in the continuous international expansion of the company in Latin America and surrounding areas. Enterprise Rent-A-Car made its debut in Latin America in 2015, joining the National and Alamo brands. Customers at Colombia you also get the added benefit of winning prizes and free rental days through two loyalty programs: Enterprise Plusthrough the Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand, and award winner Emerald Clubthrough the National Car Rental brand. Enterprise Plus and Emerald Club both launched in Colombia in 2017. About Enterprise Holdings Enterprise Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of mobility solutions, owning and operatingRent-A-Car Enterprise,National Car RentalANDAlamo Rent A Carbrands through its integrated global network ofindependent regional subsidiariesand franchise partners. Enterprise Holdings and its subsidiaries offer extensive car rental, car splitting, truck rental, fleet management, retail car sales, as well as travel management and other transportation services, to make travel easier and more convenient for customers. Privately owned by Taylor family of St. Louis, Mo., Enterprise Holdings manages a diverse fleet of more than 1.85 million vehicles through a network of nearly 10,000 neighborhood rental locations and full staff airports in more than 90 countries and territories. Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1701333/Enterprise_Opening.jpg Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/557711/Enterprise_Holdings_Corporate_Brands_Logo.jpg

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kpvi.com/news/national_news/enterprise-opens-at-colombias-medellin-international-airport/article_4278575e-d65d-557d-bb96-ffb680b9ac41.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos