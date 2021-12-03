The Trojans went on to lose to the Tigers





The TIU Trojans continued their line of conference opponents at the McHie Arena on Olivet Nazarene’s campus Wednesday night. Ending a two-game winning streak, the Trojans lost to the Tigers 111-86. Throughout the first quarter, Trinity kept the score close as the Tigers put constant attacking pressure, but as the clock struck, the score difference continued to grow. The third quarter saw Trinity score 31-22 after coming out strong from the break and Olivet could not continue. Unfortunately, it was too late, as the Tigers turned it back into the fourth quarter and increased the eleven-point deficit of the third quarter to twenty-five. Although the Trojans fired over 57% from the floor and 58% beyond the bow, it was not enough to overcome the Tigers’ attack, which surpassed the TIU in both kicks and jumps. Wednesday’s match had three trojans shooting double digits. Breleigh Gula scored 23 career points, beating her previous record by more than ten points; Carly Scheblo won 14 high points per season and Louisa Schmidt added another 10. Da’Naria Washington also led the team in assists contributing six. Additional game notes The Trojans fall to 1-16 of all time against Olivet Nazarene after losing Wednesday night.

Breleigh Gula’s 23 points at ONU marked her highest career in scoring, which was previously 12 points against the Holy Cross last February.

Carly Scheblo surpassed the highest points of the season marked for the year with 14 points Next Trinity (4-4) is back on the field Saturday afternoon for another conference game at Van Dijorn Arena against Fighting Bees at St. Louis University. Ambrose. The announcement is scheduled for 13:00 CST and the match will be broadcast LIVE on Trojan Sports Network. Visit TIUtrojans.com to stay up to date with the latest TIU women's basketball news and updates. Follow Trojans online and on social media Facebook – Trinity International Atletics Tweet – @TIUBasketball_W @TIUTrojans Instagram – TIU Athletics YouTube – TIU Athletics Trinity International University is a comprehensive national university affiliated with the Free Evangelical Church of America and is located in Bannockburn, Illinois, 25 miles north of Chicago. TIU educates men and women to engage in God's redemptive work in the world by cultivating academic excellence, Christian faithfulness, and lifelong learning.

