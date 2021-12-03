Biden’s request for testing 24 hours before international flights start on Monday





NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles! President Biden’s planned request that incoming international travelers have a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours of departure will begin on Monday. A senior administration official confirmed to Fox News on Thursday that the 24-hour test requirement, which Biden officially announced earlier in the day, would take effect on Monday. All travelers, regardless of vaccination or citizenship status, will be subject to the amended regulation. Previously, only the unvaccinated had to show a negative test 24 hours before departure, while those who had been vaccinated had to show a negative test within 72 hours. The changes come as part of Biden’s winter plan to fight COVID-19 after cases of the Omicron variant were discovered in the US this week. FAUC CONSIDERS QUESTION ABOUT ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS PASSING THE LIMITATION OF THE SAME TRAVEL AS AMERICAN: ‘DIFFERENT ISSUES’ “Experts say COVID-19 cases will continue to rise in the coming weeks this winter and that we will see more omicron cases here in the United States in the coming days, weeks and months. Our top scientists and doctors “They are good in this case, and data collection, but the early indications are that our vaccines will provide a measure of protection against this type,” Biden said in a new post. published in USA Today Thursday. Biden also announced a campaign to continue encouraging Americans to get vaccinated or get booster vaccines if they have been vaccinated before, expanding access to vaccines with more walking times and longer hours and weekend availability at vaccination sites. . CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APPLICATION The plan also requires insurers to pay 100% of the cost of in-house testing kits and they will be offered for free for those who do not have private insurance. “We will fight COVID-19 not with closures or blockages, but with more widespread vaccinations, boosters, testing and more,” Biden said. “We will defeat it with science and speed, not chaos and confusion as we did in the spring and again with the most powerful delta variant in the summer and fall.”

