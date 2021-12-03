In the spotlight of international students: Zulaikha Nadeem





LEXINGTON, Ky. (December 3, 2021) As an international exchange student from Pakistan and a cultural ambassador, Zulaikha Nadeem has left her mark on campus. Nadeem became a feral cat through the Global University Exchange program in Pakistan. This program is a prestigious scholarship that rewards young leaders from diverse communities across Pakistan with the opportunity to attend American universities and colleges for academic studies without a degree. I was a girl who had never been outside my house, “Nadeem said.” I came here and expected a cultural shock, but I did not. Although Nadeem did not experience the cultural shock she expected, she had to make some adjustments. The International Village LLP on campus, located in Blazer Hall, helped her make new friends and cope with this significant change. I thought I would stay with more international students, but I made really close friends with all the Americans in my dorm. LLP really helped me learn English. During her time here, Nadeem has been involved in various ways and is truly immersed in the community. As part of her program, she is required to perform community service hours. However, Nadeem has exceeded this requirement and worked overtime on the Campus Kitchen every week. It has been a really wonderful experience. You feel good about dealing with hunger and serving students who may not be able to afford meal plans. I used to volunteer in my country, so volunteering has always been to my heart. In addition to her commitment to the service, Nadeem is committed to attending as many campus events as possible and getting involved as much as possible. Her favorite campus event has been modeling on the Catwalk. You wear things from your culture and display your items, she said. I gave away a lot of my jewelry. I felt good for people to admire my outfit and touch everything they asked for. It was one of the best experiences. An extraordinary ambassador for her country, Nadeem has been able to learn so much about the United States during her short time here. Nadeems’s exchange program will end on December 17, when she will return to Pakistan and finally see her family. Although she is excited to see them, she can not help but reflect on her experience of recent months. I have met many friends here. At home I was very introverted and after coming here, I now consider myself an extrovert. “I can not imagine how all this happened in just three months, but it happened.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uknow.uky.edu/student-news/international-student-spotlight-zulaikha-nadeem The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos