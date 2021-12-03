China-Taiwan Tensions: Supposed Unexpected Appearance of Chinese Submarine Highlights Danger of Unexpected Sea





Writing on the Covert Shores blog Monday, Submarine expert HI Sutton identified the spacecraft as a Chinese type-94 nuclear ballistic missile submarine in a photo from the European open source satellite imaging service, Sentinel-2.

The submarine was seen sailing on the surface of the waters separating Taiwan from mainland China, where many analysts say the conflict is more likely to start from an accidental collision than a planned event – and as many warships in space closed, the more chances there are of accidents.

The reason for his alleged presence in the strait is unknown, but Sutton said it is likely that the Chinese submarine – also known as the SSBN or boomer – was on a routine mission, possibly turning into a Liberation Army navy. Popular (PLA). port on the Bohai Sea for repairs or maintenance.

But other experts who looked at the satellite image said the alleged presence of a boomer on the surface was confusing.

“An SSBN on the surface is completely unheard of,” said Carl Schuster, a former U.S. Navy captain and former director of operations at the U.S. Pacific Command Joint Intelligence Center. “This may suggest a hull or engineering problem that requires a large shipyard to investigate and fix.” The Taiwan Strait is only 110 miles (180 kilometers) at its narrowest point. It has become one of the world’s hottest military hotspots as China puts increasing pressure on self-governing Taiwan, which Chinese President Xi Jinping has vowed to bring under Beijing control. In response, supporters of the government in Taipei, including the United States, have increased their military presence in the region. This week, the commander of the 7th US Navy, based in Japan, said more US aircraft carriers and partners are needed in the Western Pacific. Deputy adm. Karl Thomas, speaking aboard the USS Carl Vinson after large-scale naval exercises involving the US, Japan, Australia, Canada and Germany, said the aircraft carriers make a major precautionary statement. “When we think about how we can fight, … four aircraft carriers is a good number, but six, seven or eight would be better,” Thomas said. according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. Meanwhile, China – which already boasts the world’s largest navy in terms of number of ships – is continuing to build new naval vessels. In November, his fourth Type 55 destroyer, Anshan, joined the People’s Liberation Army (PLAN) Navy fleet, and a fifth is expected to do so by the end of the year. Report Naval News. The Type 55 is considered to be among the most modern and powerful surface warships in the world. And with more boats comes more potential for a disaster, after all The U.S. Congressional Research Service wrote last year in a report on the South and East China Seas. Increased U.S. and Chinese military ship and aircraft operations in the South China Sea “may increase the risk of a miscalculation or unintentional action that could cause an accident or lead to an incident that in turn could escalate into a crisis or conflict, “the report said. And in 2018, that’s almost what happened when a Chinese destroyer sailed dangerously near a US-led missile destroyer in the South China Sea – in what the US Navy described as an “aggressive maneuver” . The two boats came 45 yards (41 meters) from each other, according to US Navy reports But Taiwan and its supporters are not standing still. Taipei last month began construction of the first of eight planned submarines built on site. Australia, a vocal supporter of Taiwan and critical of Beijing’s growing military pressure around the region, said earlier this year it plans to build a fleet of nuclear-powered mothers. Japan launched in October the second boat in the new class of electric diesel submarines. The first in the Taigei class is expected to be put to work in March. And in 2017, a wave of The potential for sea collision came into focus in October when a U.S. Navy submarine, the USS Connecticut, struck what the U.S. Pacific Fleet said was a submarine in the South China Sea. Connecticut, a fast-acting nuclear-powered submarine, surfaced again at the U.S. naval base on the Pacific island of Guam after that incident.And in 2017, a wave of US Navy accidents in Asia raised similar concerns While there was no indication that the suspected Chinese submarine contaminated Monday crashed, “it’s an interesting mystery,” said Schuster, who also noted that the PLA could simply have shown its muscles in the strait, as US and its partner navy. have done recently. CNN has contacted the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China for comment.

