Blinken trades warnings with Russians Lavrov about Ukraine and NATO





WASHINGTON Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said Thursday that President Biden is likely to speak directly with Russian President Vladimir V. Putin in the near future as part of a frantic diplomatic effort to avoid what officials Westerners fear it could be a Russian invasion. of Ukraine. Mr Blinken spoke to reporters in Stockholm on Thursday, shortly after meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei V. Lavrov on the sidelines of an annual meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe. Mr Blinken said he had communicated clearly and directly to Mr Blinken. Lavrov US concerns about unusual troop movements and other threatening actions by Moscow that appear to predict a Russian invasion of its neighbor, a former Soviet republic, whose independence and Western ties Mr. . Mr Blinken warned that the United States would work with allies to impose heavy costs and consequences on Russia if it took further aggressive action against Ukraine. He said they may include high-impact economic measures that we have refrained from undertaking in the past, but declined to provide further details.

Mr. Lavrov came carrying his threats. Echoing Mr. Putin’s recent warnings, Mr. Lavrov said that Ukraine’s withdrawal from the US geopolitical games against the backdrop of the deployment of NATO forces near our borders would have far-reaching consequences. according to a statement. from the Russian Foreign Ministry after the meeting with Mr. Blinken. Mr Lavrov reiterated Mr Putin’s demand for long-term security guarantees on Russia’s western border, which the Russian president set out Wednesday as an agreement that Ukraine would never join NATO and that alliance weapons systems would not be based there. Mr Lavrov said that on the contrary, Russia was prepared to take retaliatory measures to correct the military-strategic balance, the statement said. As Russia talks more and more about threats from NATO, Mr. Blinken has warned that Russia could devise a provocation to justify military action against Ukraine. On Thursday he told reporters that despite a massive Russian disinformation campaign, Ukraine in no way poses a threat to Russia. The only threat is that of renewed Russian aggression against Ukraine, Mr Blinken said. Neither Mr. Blinken nor the White House provided further details on any Biden-Putin talks. Kremlin officials have suggested this possibility for days, but Mr. Blinkens was the first clear indication from Washington that Mr. Biden was taking the idea seriously. The two presidents met in person for the first time in June, amid a similar state of alarm over a possible Russian invasion of eastern Ukraine, where Russian forces have long backed a pro-Moscow separatist uprising. Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea in 2014, a move the US still does not recognize.

Russian forces withdrew in part shortly before the meeting between Mr Biden and Mr Biden. Putin in Geneva, leading some analysts to suggest that Mr. Putin had produced the crisis in part to secure a meeting with the new US president. Biden officials said at the time that the purpose of the summits was largely to regain a more stable and predictable base with the Kremlin. But the relationship remains poisoned. In a brief comment to reporters before meeting privately with Mr. Blinken, z. Lavrov also alluded to a feud with the United States involving diplomatic staff. On Wednesday, Russia ordered U.S. diplomats who had been in Moscow for more than three years to leave the country by January 31st. The move came days after the Russian ambassador to Washington said 27 Russian diplomats and their families were being forced to leave the United States by the end of January. At a daily news conference Thursday, State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said Russian diplomats should leave the country under a policy that limits them to three-year stays. What is happening is not an expulsion, she said, adding that new diplomats could take their place. The U.S. diplomatic presence in Russia has declined dramatically in recent years amid rising tensions between Washington and Moscow. The State Department closed its last two consulates in Russia a year ago, citing a cap on diplomatic staff set by Moscow following a 2018 round of US sanctions. Although he managed the crisis along Ukraine’s eastern border, Mr. Blinken was also managing diplomacy over Iran’s nuclear program, as a new round of talks continued in Vienna with little noticeable progress. The talks are aimed at restoring the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which President Donald J. Trump abandoned in 2018. Mr Blinken made an unusual call on Thursday by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who told him that Iran was engaging in nuclear blackmail and called for an immediate halt to negotiations in Vienna.

Mr Blinken downplayed the call, saying he and Mr Blinken Bennett had a positive conversation and agreed on the goal of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. He added that Iran’s recent rhetoric and steps to speed up its nuclear program do not give us much reason for optimism, but said it is not too late for Iran to change course. Anton Troianovski contributed to reporting from Moscow.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/02/us/politics/blinken-lavrov-russia-ukraine.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos