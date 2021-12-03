Germany requires vaccines for shop and restaurant customers





BERLIN Germany announced tough new restrictions Thursday to exclude unvaccinated people from much of public life, seeking to break a fourth growing wave of the coronavirus pandemic and fade the troubling new Omicron variant. The new rules, which banned the implementation of a complete blockade for the unvaccinated, followed an agreement reached between Chancellor Angela Merkel, her successor, Olaf Scholz, and the state governors. Under the new rules, those who want to go to bars and restaurants, or shop anywhere, but in stores that carry essential necessities, such as pharmacies or grocery stores, must present proof of vaccination or documentation of cure of an infection. latest coronavirus. Some of these restrictions have already been in place in some states; the agreement sets a uniform nationwide standard. With the new rules and a promise from Mr. Scholz this week that he would push for a law making vaccinations mandatory, Germany is following the path of Austria, which recently ordered all adults to be vaccinated by February. This comes as both countries face a strong anti-vaccination sentiment in their population that has kept vaccination levels low compared to other Western European countries.

From the decisions it can be seen that we have understood that the situation is very serious, said Mrs. Merkel in a press conference after a teleconference with the governors of the state. The announcement, which followed two meetings between federal and state governments in three days, came after the next government was criticized for not taking the Covid-19 crisis seriously enough. Although Mrs. Merkel is still chancellor, Mr. Scholz was active in the meetings and vocal at the subsequent press conference, noting that the new rules and the establishment of a working group on vaccines were supported by both the incoming and outgoing administrations. I am glad that in this difficult situation we are working side by side, that party politics is coming down and the health of the citizens is at the center of the joint effort, said Mr. Scholz, who is expected to take the oath next. week.

In addition to restrictions on purchases from the unvaccinated, states may also require under the new rules that negative test results be presented in addition to evidence of immunity at events, restaurants, bars or even shops.

In a return to previous blockades, those who cannot prove they have recovered from the disease or been vaccinated will be confined to meetings or gatherings, either at home or in a public space, of only two families. However, the restrictions do not require the unvaccinated to stay at home, in contrast to the stricter Austrian restrictions. Updated December 3, 2021, 8:01 am ET Schools will remain open, but masks will become mandatory. In what is likely to be Mrs Merkel’s last meeting with governors, states agreed to adopt the new rules as soon as possible, amid growing concerns about growing cases in Germany. German health authorities recorded almost 60,000 new cases and 300 deaths a day last week, up from about 8,000 cases and 60 deaths a day in mid-October. Nearly 69 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, close to the EU average, but a few percentage points lower than in Portugal, Spain, Belgium, Denmark and Ireland. Asked how she felt about handing over the reins to Mr Scholz, Ms Merkel replied: The fact that they were in such a strong fourth wave now, does not make me happy.

On Thursday, Mr. Scholz reiterated a promise he made to oversee the administration of 30 million additional doses of the vaccine by Christmas and a pledge he made Tuesday to pass a mandatory vaccination law that could take effect this winter.

Austria, the only European country to order mandatory vaccinations, has almost twice as many cases per capita as Germany. But the number of cases in Austria, still among the highest in the world, has begun to decline, while Germany has not. Coronavirus Pandemic: Key Things to Know Card 1 of 4 Covid Bidens winter plan. As Omicron arrives in the US, President Biden announced a new pandemic strategy that includes hundreds of family-centered vaccination sites, booster injections for all adults, new testing requirements for international travelers, and insurance reimbursement for home tests. Changing views on amplifiers among experts. For months, many public health experts have opposed plans to apply Covid booster vaccines to all adults. But as Omicron gains ground, researchers are changing their minds and now believe the shooting could provide better protection against the new variant. Christian Lindner, the leader of the Free Democrats, the junior coalition partner in the next German government, has long criticized Ms Merkel’s government for its coronavirus restrictions. However, he signaled on Thursday that he would also be open to compulsory vaccinations, given the current rate of infection. Opposition to the rules announced Thursday is expected from parts of East Germany, where stricter restrictions have already been imposed on regional blasts and there have been regular protests against government measures. On Monday, 2,700 people protested in 20 different locations, police said. Under the new measures, bars and nightclubs in virus hotspots where more than 350 infections are recorded per week per 100,000 people will be forced to close and indoor gatherings will be limited to 50 participants. In other districts, large gatherings at events like football games and cultural shows would face hats, depending on the size of the venues, even for fully vaccinated spectators. And, as happened last year, the sale of fireworks will be banned in late December, in a bid to ward off the crowded New Year holidays.

