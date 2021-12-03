COVID-19 Amplifier Side Effects: What to Expect

All adults are now eligible for booster injections for COVID-19, which means that more people than ever already have or will soon have side effects from their boosters.

As with the original vaccine doses, most of the side effects of COVID-19 booster vaccine are mild, flu-like, and temporary. But for some people, these symptoms can be so intense that they have difficulty performing their usual tasks. A particularly sore arm can make morning exercise or cooking difficult, for example, and chills can leave you shaking and coming back overnight.

Amplifier side effects can be varied

The side effects you experience after your booster dose may be different from what you felt after your first dose. They can be more or less severe than what you have experienced before, said for TODAY Dr. Aaron Milstone, associate epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins Hospital and pediatric infectious disease specialist at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center. (Mixing and matching can make it even more challenging to predict the side effects you will experience.)

“J&J knocked me down,” Alex Ossola told SOT today, who received her first dose of the vaccine shortly after it became available in February. “I had a full fever, my teeth chattering just ridiculous side effects.” But her boost vaccine, which was the Moderna mRNA vaccine, felt much milder. “It was like nothing,” she said, adding that within 48 hours she felt completely normal.

Making things even more confusing is the fact that some people can take them flu vaccine at the same time as the amplifier. This is a completely safe and convenient way to overcome both cases from your to-do list at the same meeting, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But if you experience side effects later, it will be difficult to know which vaccine is responsible.

This is what happened to Lindsay Mann, who got her Moderna booster along with the flu vaccine last month. “I’m quite sensitive and I have a pretty low tolerance for pain,” she told TODAY, so coping with the pain after a blow to each arm was a challenge. She also experienced fever, body aches, chills and “complete fatigue”.

However, keep in mind that the side effects from the vaccine and booster, although unpleasant, are usually mild and temporary. “If you are weighing the side effects of the vaccine versus the effects of COVID, I would take the side effects of the vaccine every day,” Milstone said.

Common side effects of COVID-19 booster injection

The most common side effects are similar to all three types of COVID-19 vaccine boosters available in the US now. And early data suggested that most people who took the booster had almost the same side effects as after the second dose. Here’s what you need to know based on each vaccine brand.

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Amplifier Side Effects

In one clinical treatment involving about 300 people, the most common side effects following a booster dose of Pfizer included:

Pain, redness and swelling at the injection site.

Fatigue.

Headache.

Muscle and joint pain.

Chills.

On average, these side effects lasted from two to three days. The study also found that swollen lymph nodes in the arm, although generally relatively rare, were more common after people received booster doses than after the first two doses.

Modern side effects of COVID-19 amplifier

In one clinical treatment including 171 participants, the most common side effects of Moderna COVID-19 booster vaccine were:

Pain at the injection site.

Headache.

Fatigue.

Muscle and joint pain.

Chills.

Swollen lymph nodes in the arm that received the vaccine injection.

Nausea and vomiting.

Ethe.

The Moderna photo booster is about half the size of the one used in the original series.

Side effects from Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 amplifier

According to data of the more than 1,500 people who received two doses of the J&J vaccine, the most commonly expected side effects include:

Pain at the injection site.

Fatigue.

Headache.

Muscle pain.

Nauze.

Less common side effects (experienced by less than 10% of participants) included redness and swelling at the injection site, as well as fever.

Keep an eye out for signs of more serious problems

In the days and weeks after your COVID-19 booster, there are some rare but potentially serious side effects you will want to keep an eye on, Milstone said.

If you or your baby has new chest pain, a change in heart rate or shortness of breath within a week of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine or booster, says the CDC you should contact a healthcare provider. These may be signs of myocarditis or pericarditis, which are types of heart inflammation that are mainly seen in young men after receiving the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Also note a delayed response to shock called “COVID arm”. This skin reaction usually appears a few days after someone gets the vaccine and appears as an inflamed area near the injection site. The skin may be raised, red, itchy or burning, but the COVID arm is not actually a sign of anything dangerous or harmful. Experts believe it is a delayed hypersensitivity reaction that should respond to over-the-counter antihistamines, painkillers and ice packs. The COVID arm should resolve on its own within a few more days, but if it does not go away or the symptoms are severe, consult your doctor or dermatologist.

That said, it is not clear how common the COVID arm is after booster dose. “I’ve heard a lot of reports about this after the first and second doses,” Milstone said, “but I’ve not heard it as usual after the booster.”

The J&J vaccine is also associated with an increased risk of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, a very rare type of blood clot that occurs with a drop in blood platelets within 42 days of receiving the vaccine. According to CDC. If you notice any of these after getting the vaccine or your J&J booster, you should talk to your doctor immediately.

How fast does the COVID-19 amplifier work?

“The amplifier does not work immediately,” Milstone stressed. While research is ongoing, early data suggest that immunity increases in one to two weeks. It is very possible especially during the Thanksgiving season and winter holidays to get a booster and then get a COVID-19 infection or another seasonal illness soon after.

So if you have a fever and pain for a day, it is probably due to the booster. But if, two or three days after the vaccine, you still have those symptoms or develop other signs of infection, such as a cough, “this would be a good reason to consult your doctor and make sure that you do not actually have COVID, “said Milstone.

How to safely manage the side effects of COVID-19 booster shock

Most of the side effects of the COVID-19 booster vaccine can be safely managed with over-the-counter medications, such as ibuprofen or acetaminophen, Milstone said. But he warns against taking these medications forward taking your hit. For one thing, you may not end up needing them, he said.

Furthermore, there is a concern that they may interfere with how the vaccine works, so The CDC also recommends do not take those medications before your appointment.

To help alleviate any discomfort after the injection, the CDC also suggests making sure you drink enough water, gently use the arm on which you made the injection, and apply a cold compress to the arm.