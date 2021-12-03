US, allies impose new sanctions on Belarus over migrant crisis, persistent human rights abuses





The United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union and Canada have taken concerted action against a number of Belarussian entities and individuals in their latest attempt to put pressure on Belarus’s strong leader Alexander Lukashenko, who has been accused of using “migrants”. innocent as a political weapon “. “as an attempt to destabilize,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, whose government has waged a crackdown on activists, dissidents and journalists.

“We remain committed to supporting the democratic aspirations of the people of Belarus and stand together to impose costs on the regime – and those who support it – for its efforts to silence the voices of independent civil society, the media and “All Belarusians who want to speak the truth about what is happening in their country,” the four nations said in a joint statement.

The sanctions also come at a time of heightened tension between Moscow – the strongest supporter of Lukashenko’s regime – and much of the West as Russian President Vladimir Putin gathers troops on the border with Ukraine.

In a joint statement, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and the European Union demanded that Lukashenko “immediately and completely stop orchestrating irregular migration across its borders with the EU”.

“Those, in Belarus or in third countries, who facilitate the illegal crossing of the EU’s external borders should know that this has a significant cost,” the nations said. Belarussian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei addresses the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Ministerial Meeting in Stockholm on Thursday. said that Belarus has been “condemned” to sanctions “only because we have discovered the” dark side “of European democracy”. “Please remember a simple truth: those who actually seek to drown their people through destructive sanctions will never be accepted by this people and will not be wanted in this country,” Makei said, according to a tweet by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. ‘Significant’ sanctions The US Treasury Department announced on Thursday that it was “appointing 20 individuals and 12 entities and identifying three aircraft as blocked property”, further sanctioning Belarus’ potash industry and imposing restrictions on Belarus’s sovereign debt. . “Since June 2021, partners and allies, including the EU, the United Kingdom, Canada and Switzerland, have targeted new issues of Belarus’s sovereign debt in the primary and secondary markets in an effort to hold the regime accountable. “Lukashenko for his persistent malignant behavior.” said the Treasury Department in a press release, using an alternative spelling of the Belarusian leader’s name. “Increasing US restrictions on agreements on new issues of Belarus’s sovereign debt in primary and secondary markets demonstrate close coordination with partners and allies to limit the Lukashenko regime’s access to international capital markets,” the statement said. . Among those sanctioned are Belarus’s state-owned tourism company, its state-owned cargo carrier, five entities linked to its defense sector, and a number of individuals with close ties to Lukashenko, including his middle son. “I think it’s actually quite significant,” said Julia Friedlander, a senior member of the Atlantic Council and former senior policy adviser on Europe at the Treasury Department. Friedlander told CNN that restrictions on debt issuance are a particularly big deal, noting that “this shows that the administration is saying now is the time to use all of our leverage.” “I am very skeptical that the pressure of sanctions will cause Lukashenko to change course,” Friedlander said. “It’s about limiting his ability and his inner circle to act financially.” “This could undermine its ability to keep the economy stable, which could lead to further internal unrest,” she added. Kenneth Yalowitz, a former U.S. ambassador to Belarus and an associate at the Wilson Center, also expressed doubts that the new sanctions would prompt a change in Lukashenko’s behavior, but said they were financially significant. “They will probably find it difficult to borrow now and issue bonds,” he told CNN. “It’s also important to me, maybe as a signal to the Russian side, you know, the kinds of financial sanctions that we can impose if they go to Ukraine.” Blinken has repeatedly warned over the past few days that Moscow would “have” far-reaching economic measures that we have not taken in the past “if it invades Ukraine. Yalowitz told CNN that “Belarus will be more expensive for the Russians to hold on to,” but both he and Friedlander said it was unlikely Putin would cut off his support for Lukashenko over new tranche sanctions. “Belarus, for Putin, is just another part of the military equation he is bringing against Ukraine. So he will not remove Lukashenko now,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/02/politics/us-belarus-sanctions-migrant-crisis/index.html

