The Minister of Justice of the NS orders the police to close the gap of road checks

The Nova Scotia government has issued a directive to police to close a potential loophole in stopping road checks, a process where officers document the race, gender and other details of people they encounter.

A report published in 2019 on racial profiling by Halifax area police found that blacks were checked on the streets at a rate six times higher than whites in Halifax, and a subsequent independent legal review found that street checks were illegal and not necessary for the police to execute duties.

In the wake of these findings, the previous liberal government issued a nationwide ban on the practice, but many in the Black community said it was incomplete because it allowed police to conduct street checks on people involved in “activities suspicious. “

In a press release Thursday, the province said a directive from Brad Johns, the attorney general and justice minister, removes the term “suspicious activity” and replaces it with “reasonable suspicion.”

According to the press release, “reasonable suspicion” is a standard legal term used by police to arrest individuals suspected of illegal activity.

“The new wording is actually based on case law and should be much more understandable, easily understood by police agencies across the province,” Johns said in an interview.

Police leaders report to the minister each year to provide training

The minister’s new directive also states that senior police officers are required to ensure that all officers, especially front-line officers, “receive all the information and direction necessary to comply with this directive” as soon as possible. as soon as possible after joining the force, with annual refresh.

Police forces are required to report annually to the Minister on the training they provide to officers in stopping roadside checks.

Street checks are a process where police officers document information about a person they believe may be relevant to a future investigation and record details such as ethnicity, gender, age and location.

In his 2019 report on street checks in Halifax, criminologist Scot Wortley recommended that the practice be banned or regulated. He made a total of 53 recommendations regarding detention and regulation, data collection on all forms of police detention and improving police-community relations.

The Department of Justice released an update on Wortley’s recommendations in July stating that a total of 28 recommendations had been addressed and eight were pending.

Seventeen of the recommendations are being led by the Halifax Regional Police. According to a report by the HRD to the Board of Police Commissioners in September, four of the recommendations are unresolved.

Johns vowed to close the roadblock shortly after taking up his cabinet post earlier this year. His letter of mandate from Prime Minister Tim Houston included a direction to fully implement the recommendations of the Wortley report to ensure the completion of road checks.

Vanessa Fells, operations director for the Nova Scotian African Decade for People of African Descent, said the new directive is “a relief” after repeated meetings with the Department of Justice to discuss the issue.

“It has given clearer direction than when police can interact with the community,” Fells said in an interview.

She said the justice minister still has work to do to meet Wortley’s recommendations, but she acknowledged that Johns is still in the early days of his role.

“The evidence will be really in the pudding. We will have to wait and see exactly how those recommendations are implemented. For us, we would like to see a lot of cooperation with the community as they are implemented.”

Fells said her group has proposed creating a Nova Scotian African police strategy to find additional ways that Nova Scotia police practices can change to eliminate racial discrimination.

Johns said his department is considering that proposal.

Robert Walsh, president of the Nova Scotia Police Chiefs Association, said police leaders are committed to making the necessary changes “to address concerns about systemic racism and build trust with the community”.

“Gathering information is an essential part of our public safety task and the new directive will ensure fair and consistent policing throughout the province by allowing police to perform the tasks required to ensure public safety,” Walsh said in the announcement. for the provincial press.

