International
Pope Francis travels to Cyprus to highlight plight of migrants
NICOSIA, Cyprus Pope Francis arrived in Cyprus on Thursday, embarking on a five-day trip that would also bring him to Greece and its island of Lesbos, where in 2016 he paid a landmark visit to refugees living in appalling conditions and brought some in Rome. on his plane.
The trip, the 35th abroad for Francesco, who turns 85 later this month, reflects his determination to maintain a global focus on the plight of migrants and lands torn apart by strife, despite the world preoccupation this week with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
The trip began as the Vatican said the Pope had accepted the resignation of Archbishop Michel Aupeti of Paris, as French media reports on his relationship with a woman would have other distinguishing marks of Pope Francis, including support for minorities. catholic and the achievement of other religious leaders, this time in the greek orthodox church. Francesco, who met with asylum seekers at the Vatican near the airport before leaving for Cyprus, will help relocate some migrants to Italy to Cyprus and possibly back to Lesbos.
After being greeted on the asphalt in Cyprus by personalities, church officials and children chanting Francesco, we love you, Francesco spoke at a ceremony at the presidential palace. I came as a pilgrim to a geographically small but historically large country, Francesco said. On an island that over the centuries has not isolated peoples, but united them; on a land whose borders are the sea; in a country that is the eastern gateway to Europe and the western gateway to the Middle East.
The trip is the third international this year for the Pope, who is believed to have received a booster vaccine, though this has not been confirmed. He made a historic pilgrimage to Iraq in March and a politically symbolic trip to Hungary and Slovakia in September, during which he delivered a strong message against the dangers of nationalism.
This trip aims to refocus attention on his pontificate priorities, including opening borders and welcoming the poor, and comes as migrants are once again facing horrific conditions and tragic deaths, including on the Belarus-Poland border and the English Channel. , where at least 27 people died last week. But it also comes at an unpredictable and deeply troubling stage of the pandemic, as countries around the world close their borders in an attempt to protect their population from a variant whose effects are still very unknown.
The recommendation is generally prudent, said Matteo Bruni, Vatican spokesman, when asked about coronavirus precautions and concerns that the new variant would eclipse key travel themes. Francesco himself spoke on Thursday about how Cyprus has been overshadowed by the pandemic, which has prevented many visitors from visiting it and seeing its beauty and damaging its economy.
Francis is the second pope, after his predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI, to visit Cyprus, and on Thursday he met with local Catholics at the Maronite Cathedral of Our Lady of Grace. Cyprus is an ancient Christian land and tradition says that St. Paul arrived here around 46 AD to preach the Gospel with Barnabas, a Cypriot and a saint.
Francis, in the cathedral, said he was visiting this land and traveling as a pilgrim in the footsteps of the great apostle Barnabas, and argued that the diversity of the church reflects the place of Cyprus on the European continent and the history of the islands of the intertwined peoples. meeting mosaic. He added that the walls do not exist and should not exist in the Catholic Church.
He then rode in a Fiat 500, surrounded by a convoy, to the palace of the presidents, where, after walking the red carpets in front of colored guards and marching bands, he told personalities, heavily masked decorated with their national flags, that Cyprus, as a geographical, historical, cultural and religious crossroads, is capable of being a peacemaker. Be it a Mediterranean peace workshop.
While the Cypriot government has complained that it has the highest percentage of immigrants in the European Union given its small population, Francesco put the statistics in a more positive light, calling it just the last layer in a diverse structure for centuries. in progress. However, he acknowledged that maintaining the colorful and versatile beauty of the whole is not an easy thing to do.
Nicos Anastasiades, the president of Cyprus, told Francesco that he would make land available to the Vatican to build an embassy, but in the meantime Francesco will stay in a Franciscan monastery in Nicosia, the divided capital of Cyprus. The medieval city is divided on the Greek and Turkish sides, which are separated by a buffer zone protected by the UN.
He will then spend Saturday contacting Orthodox leaders and meeting with officials before traveling Sunday to Lesbos, which Mr Bruni said had become a symbolic place.
Francesco also tried to make a Cypriot symbol for Europe, which he said was restrained by nationalist interests, but the island is far from a peaceful place.
The country has been effectively divided since 1974, when a military junta-sponsored coup that controlled Greece at the time toppled the Cypriot government and Turkey invaded, arguing that Turkish Cypriots needed its protection. It is divided along ethnic lines.
The internationally recognized government of the Republic of Cyprus controls two of its southern thirds, and the remaining third is Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, recognized only from Turkey. Efforts to reunite Cyprus, which joined the European Union in 2004, begin and stop periodically.
most recently in 2017. These talks were interrupted over Turkey’s refusal to withdraw its troops. They led to the president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the proclamation of Turkey will be forever in Cyprus and the rejection of a united federation. On Thursday, with the pope listening to his side, Mr. Anastasiades complained emphatically about the injustices of what he called the Turkish occupation and occupation.
A recent increase in the arrival of immigrants has intensified the right-wing, nationalist sentiment and resistance of the government of the Republic of Cyprus, which has asked to stop processing asylum applications. But rising numbers and suspicions that Turkey is sending migrants to the border have deepened hostility between the north and south.
With Turkey to the north, Syria to the east, Israel to the south and Greece to the west, Cyprus is a small peg-shaped island between the worlds and a crossroads for cultures and migrations.
Nearly 80 percent of the island’s population are Orthodox Christians and about 20 percent are Sunni Muslims. There is only a small population of Catholics, about 38,000, who largely fall under the jurisdiction of the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem and have their roots in the Crusades. This is less than the projected number of north-based Turkish troops.
Rev. Georgios Armand Houry, a Cypriot priest, said many Catholics hoped the Pope would help members of the faith return home to uninhabited cities after relocating earlier in the conflict.
During Benedict’s trip in 2010, Archbishop Chrysostomos II, leader of the Orthodox Church of Cyprus, accused Turkey of a dark plot to take control of the entire island and called on the popes for active cooperation in resolving the long dispute.
The North continues to use Turkish liberty and has an economy closely linked to the Turkish continent.
In recent years, tensions have risen following the discovery of rich natural gas deposits beneath the eastern Mediterranean. Greece, with its islands scattered in the area, claims to have the only drilling rights. The potential for a large fortune from deposits has created a profit-sharing unity among surrounding nations, including Greece, Israel, Israel, Egypt, Italy and Jordan.
But Turkey has used northern Cyprus as its holder, sending drilling vessels, accompanied by warships, to search for gas in Cyprus; this, in turn, has prompted retaliation by the European Union against Turkish companies. The prospect of an armed clash between Greece and Turkey, two centuries-old NATO bloodthirsty allies, has been troubling.
The biggest wound suffered by this earth has been the terrible wound it has suffered in recent decades, Francesco said, calling for dialogue as the only way forward towards reconciliation. I think of the deep suffering of all those people who are unable to return to their homes and places of worship. I pray for your peace, for the peace of the whole island and make it my ardent hope.
He added: Let us nurture hope with the power of gestures, rather than with gestures of power.
