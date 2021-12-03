Pope Francis travels to Cyprus to highlight plight of migrants

NICOSIA, Cyprus Pope Francis arrived in Cyprus on Thursday, embarking on a five-day trip that would also bring him to Greece and its island of Lesbos, where in 2016 he paid a landmark visit to refugees living in appalling conditions and brought some in Rome. on his plane.

The trip, the 35th abroad for Francesco, who turns 85 later this month, reflects his determination to maintain a global focus on the plight of migrants and lands torn apart by strife, despite the world preoccupation this week with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The trip began as the Vatican said the Pope had accepted the resignation of Archbishop Michel Aupeti of Paris, as French media reports on his relationship with a woman would have other distinguishing marks of Pope Francis, including support for minorities. catholic and the achievement of other religious leaders, this time in the greek orthodox church. Francesco, who met with asylum seekers at the Vatican near the airport before leaving for Cyprus, will help relocate some migrants to Italy to Cyprus and possibly back to Lesbos.

After being greeted on the asphalt in Cyprus by personalities, church officials and children chanting Francesco, we love you, Francesco spoke at a ceremony at the presidential palace. I came as a pilgrim to a geographically small but historically large country, Francesco said. On an island that over the centuries has not isolated peoples, but united them; on a land whose borders are the sea; in a country that is the eastern gateway to Europe and the western gateway to the Middle East.