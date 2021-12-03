NASA astronauts replace damaged antenna at International Space Station





A broken antenna at the International Space Station was replaced by two astronauts on Thursday morning, according to NASA. In a Twitter video posted by NASA, astronauts Thomas H. Marshburn and Kayla Barron perform the work on the antenna after NASA officials received a “garbage notice” near the station. The antenna repairs were made during a space walk scheduled for November 30th. NASA said the antenna was sent to the station 21 years ago, making it “quite old”. of The ISS is a large spaceship which rotates 250 miles above the Earth. According to NASA, the agency uses the ISS to learn more about living and working in space. In October, the space station marked 20 years of astronauts and visitors visiting the facility which consists of an observation tower, three toilets, six sleeping areas and 12 rooms. Credit: NASA via Storyful CONNECTED: The space station marks 20 years of humans living in orbit On November 10, Mashburn, Barron, NASA astronaut Raja Chari and European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer traveled aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft. The team is spending six months at the ISS conducting research and monitoring the space station. Mashburn serves as the pilot of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 mission to the ISS. It was the first space flight for Barron, a Navy lieutenant, who joined the team in May, FOX Business reported. Barron became a NASA astronaut in January 2020 after completing two years of training. She earned a bachelor’s degree in systems engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, in 2010, and a master’s degree in nuclear engineering from the University of Cambridge, England, in 2011. She also went on to earn her qualification as a submarine war officer and was deployed three times while serving on board USS Maine, according to NASA. CONNECTED: SpaceX Dragon spacecraft successfully anchored at International Space Station with four astronauts on board Prior to becoming an astronaut, Mashburn was a flight attendant assigned to the Space Ship Medical Operations and Joint US / Russian Space Program and later became the Head of Medical Operations for the ISS. The North Carolina native holds a bachelor’s degree in Physics science from Davidson College in North Carolina, a master’s degree in Engineering Physics from the University of Virginia; a doctorate in medicine from Wake Forest University; and a master’s degree in Medical Science from the University of Texas Medical Branch, according to NASA. The crew mission to the ISS marked the fifth passenger flight for SpaceX, an American aerospace manufacturer, space transport services and communications corporation founded by Elon Musk. Storyful contributed to this story.

