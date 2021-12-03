Omicron’s response led to travel apartheid, UN chief says

As the world continued to face how to respond to the new Omicron variant on Thursday, sweeping travel bans imposed by many countries faced new criticism from global leaders.

The scrutiny over the Covid-19 restrictions came as the United States moved to tighten its international travel rules slightly after the first omicron case was discovered in California and while South Africa, where the variant was first reported last week. passed, without a disturbing increase. in cases.

Dozens of countries, including the US, rushed to restrict travelers from South Africa in the wake of the launch of the new variant last week.

On Wednesday, the head of the United Nations compared the bans to “travel apartheid”.

We have the instruments to have a safe journey, said Secretary General Antonio Guterres, speaking to reporters in New York. Let’s use those instruments to avoid this kind of apartheid, let me say, travel, which I think is unacceptable.

Prohibitions that isolate a country or region are not only deeply unfair and punitive, but ineffective, he added.

His comments echoed previous warnings from the head of The World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, that general prohibitions are not evidence-based or effective in themselves.

It is “deeply troubling”, Tedros said on Tuesday, that South African countries that raised the alarm for the first time about the new variant are being “penalized by others for doing the right thing” by quickly discovering, listing and reporting the variant .

WHO Emergency Director Mike Ryan reiterated Wednesday that it was impossible to put “an airtight seal” on places by means of travel bans.

There are also some internal contradictions inherent in these bans we have seen before, where you ban flights, in addition to your citizens, he said. I mean, epidemiologically, I find it hard to understand the principle there. Is it that some passport holders will have the virus, and some are not? Does the virus read your passport? Does the virus recognize your nationality or where you live legally?

Leaders of South African countries have also called the bans unfair, with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa saying on Sunday that the measures were deeply disappointing.

Download NBC News application for the latest news and politics

On Thursday, Japan withdrew from banning new bookings for incoming international flights following public criticism.

The move was announced by the country’s transport ministry on Wednesday as an emergency precaution against omicron.

But the move has caused confusion among some people during the holiday season, said Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, adding that the rapid policy change took into account the needs of Japanese citizens who may want to travel home from abroad.

Japan also moved to ban the entry of foreign nationals earlier this week. Hiro Komae / AP

There is little clarity as to exactly how much risk the omicron can pose, with the scientific community working to understand if the variant is more transmissible, causes more serious diseases or avoids vaccines.

It is also not clear exactly where and when the new variant appeared.

But new evidence suggests omicron may have spread earlier and wider than when it was first reported in South Africa on November 24th. Earlier this week, the Netherlands reported that the variant was found in samples dating back to November 19, and Nigeria found omicron in the sample of a traveler retested from October.

Uncertainty about timing has cast further doubts on the wisdom of the global hasty response.

“No one thinks I certainly do not know that a travel ban will prevent infected people from coming to the United States,” the nation’s infectious diseases expert, Dr, told reporters at a White House conference on Wednesday. . Anthony Fauci. But we had to buy some time to be able to prepare, to understand what was going on.

On Thursday, the US is expected to take an easier approach to tightening travel restrictions in the wake of the Omicron proliferation.

President Joe Biden will announce that starting next week, all international travelers, regardless of nationality or vaccination status, will be required to test negative within one day of their departure to the US, but the measure stops before announcement of any new ban on foreigners. Last week, the U.S. restricted travel from South Africa and seven other countries.

Testing people when they come from outside, I think is exactly right. I think it actually works much better than travel bans, said Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University School of Public Health, for NBC’s “TODAY” show on Thursday. People will travel back and forth, and test them when they arrive at the airport, testing them once they arrive in the US, this will be really important.

Air China flight crew members in hazmat suits walk through the arrivals area at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday. Jae C. Hong / AP

Meanwhile, new Covid cases in South Africa almost doubled within a day, the country’s health officials reported on Wednesday.

Newly confirmed cases rose to 8,561 from 4,373 the day before, according to government statistics. It was not clear if the increase could be attributed to omicron.

But the variant was found in five of South Africa’s nine provinces and accounted for 74 percent of the virus genomes listed in November, the country’s National Institute on Communicable Diseases announced on Wednesday, according to The Associated Press.

There is a possibility that a serious doubling or tripling of cases would really be seen as we walk along or with the development of the week, Dr. told the agency. Nicksy Gumede-Moeletsi, regional virologist for WHO.