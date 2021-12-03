Belarus says it will retaliate against sanctions, faces “unprecedented pressure”





President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko speaks to migrants while visiting the Bruzgi transport and logistics center on the Belarus-Poland border in the Grodno region of Belarus, November 26, 2021.

MOSCOW, Dec 3 (Reuters) – Belarus said it would retaliate after the United States and its allies imposed sanctions on dozens of individuals and entities there and complained that its economy was facing unprecedented external pressure. The new sanctions are aimed at putting pressure on Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, who has been accused by Western governments of rigging the presidential election by ordering a massive crackdown on the opposition and pushing migrants from the Middle East to the border with Poland. He denies the allegations. Read more “We have repeatedly said that all anti-Belarusian steps will be followed by appropriate response measures. The new round of sanctions is no exception,” the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register He also called for dialogue with the West. “Our economy is under external pressure at an unprecedented rate and depth,” Lukashenko was quoted as saying by Belarus state news agency Belta. “Aggressive rhetoric continues.” Mr Lukashenko said Belarus had managed to maintain economic growth. The economy shrank by 0.9% last year and the World Bank expects it to grow by 1.2% in 2021, according to October forecasts. Belarussian authorities need to ensure that inflation falls to 6% in 2022, Lukashenko said, up from 10.5% on November 1. “We plan to have single-digit inflation at 6% in 2022,” he said. Shares of global potash makers rose on Thursday after sanctions against Belarus Potash (BPC), the exporting arm of Belarusian state-owned potash maker Belaruskali and the main foreign currency winner in Minsk. Read more Following the imposition of sanctions, the BPC said Friday that it would operate within existing legal frameworks, but gave no details. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Alexander Marrow, Tom Balmforth; Edited by Mark Trevelyan and Angus MacSwan Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

