The double resignation shakes Austrian politics as a result of the scandal





BRUSSELS Hours after former chancellor tainted by Austria scandal Sebastian Kurz announced on Thursday that he was leaving politics. the successor as chancellor also announced that he would be leaving. The double departure injected a new shock of anxiety into Austria’s unresolved policy, troubled over the past two months by the sudden resignation of Mr. Kurzs and chancellors. His successor, Alexander Schallenberg, is a close ally and has served as Foreign Minister. But with Mr Kurz’s departure from politics and the leadership of the ruling Austrian People’s Party, Mr Schallenberg said he would step down as soon as a new party chief was appointed, saying he believed the party leader and chancellor should be the same person. A new party leader could be appointed as of Friday, with current Interior Minister Karl Nehammer holding a tough, pro-immigration stance, favored by the task, Austrian media report.

Mr Kurz, 35, stepped down as chancellor on Oct. 9 amid a growing scandal over buying influence and corruption that is the subject of a criminal investigation. He said Thursday that he wanted to spend more time with his partner and newborn son, claiming that a new chapter begins in my life that I can open today. But many believe that Mr. Kurz, who at the age of 31 became one of the world’s youngest heads of democratically elected governments in 2017, will not stay out of politics forever. Mr Kurz, who has dominated Austrian politics, was considered a Wunderwuzzi child and at the age of 27, in 2013, he became Foreign Minister. But even his first term as chancellor ended in scandal. He was criticized for winning office by entering into a coalition with the far-right Freedom Party. And then in 2019 the Freedom Party got involved in a massive corruption scandal, the coalition collapsed and Parliament fired Mr. Kurz, forcing new elections.

Mr Kurz was re-elected in 2019, but his latest difficulties came from within his party, which is accused of paying newspapers for favorable coverage. In October, prosecutors ordered raids on the chancellery and finance ministry, investigating allegations that Mr Kurz and party members used public money to pay for opinion polls tailored to boost his image, and then placed lucrative public ads in a tabloid newspaper, sterreich, so it would publish the polls and provide supportive coverage. The ads had a reported value of 1.3 million euros, or about $ 1.5 million. Mr Kurz and nine other individuals, as well as three organizations, are under investigation. Mr. Kurz denies any wrongdoing, as does the newspaper. While resigning as chancellor, Mr. Kurz had held the leadership of the party and the party parliamentary group. Mr Schallenberg, 52, a cheerful former diplomat and former foreign ministry spokesman before becoming foreign minister, was seen as a proponent of Mr Kurzs’s policies until Mr. Kurz could clear his name and return to duty. Mr Kurzs’s decision to leave politics made Mr Schallenberg’s resignation inevitable. In a statement early Thursday evening, Mr. Schallenberg said: I strongly believe that both the positions of head of government and leader of the Austrian party with the most votes should soon be held again by the same person. That is why I am making my post as chancellor available once the relevant course within the party has been established. Mr. Kurz pronounced his epitaph, though it may be temporary on Thursday. I am neither a saint nor a criminal, I am a man with strengths and weaknesses, he said. As a politician, he said, you also constantly have the feeling that you are being shot.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/02/world/europe/austria-kurz-successor-resignation.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos