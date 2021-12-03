UK watchdog criticizes lack of fraudulent checks on COVID loans





Overview of New Bond Desert Road with its shops closed after the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19), London, UK, May 7, 2020. REUTERS / Simon Dawson // File Photo Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) – The British government failed to properly defend itself against fraud in its V 47 billion ($ 63 billion) COVID emergency lending program for small businesses, opening itself up to billions of pounds in losses. , warned a supervisor on Friday. The loan repayment scheme started in May 2020 and did not conduct credit checks or fully verify the identities of small businesses applying for loans, said the National Audit Office, which reviews public sector spending. “The government gave priority to getting quick repayment loans for small businesses, but failed to put in place the necessary measures to prevent fraud,” said Gareth Davies, NAO auditor and auditor general. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register “An impact of these decisions is evident in the high levels of estimated fraud.” The government launched the scheme to stop the collapse of small businesses which had to stop trading due to strict blocking restrictions at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Firms can borrow up to ,000 50,000 each through banks at a fixed interest rate of 2.5%, repayable over 10 years. Initially, lenders had to make a loan decision within 24 to 48 hours. In March, the British Ministry of Business, which ran the program through the British Business Bank, a state-owned lender, estimated that 37% of loans would not be repaid and that 11% came from fraudulent applications. A subsequent investigation by PwC accountants in October revised the fraud rate to 7.5%, although the NAO said it had not had time to check the estimate itself. Other countries are also investigating the misuse of emergency loans issued during the pandemic. The U.S. Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery said in June that Washington’s loan program was plagued by “unprecedented levels of fraud.” Read more Meg Hillier, chairwoman of a cross-party Public Accounts Committee in the British Parliament, said the government had done very little to reduce the “colossal risks of fraud and error”. “It is now focusing on recovering money from organized crime, however many of the lesser degree fraudsters will have slipped through their fingers,” she added. A business ministry spokesman said loans and other support had helped millions of firms avoid layoffs. “We are working closely with lenders and enforcement authorities to minimize fraud and ensure that those who have committed fraud face the consequences,” the spokesman added. (1 $ = 0.7519 pounds) Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Report by David Milliken Edited by William Schomberg Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/uk-watchdog-criticises-lack-fraud-checks-covid-loans-2021-12-03/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos