Accessibility grants awarded to promote inclusion





Fifteen community-based projects are benefiting from more than $ 450,000 in government funding to increase community access and involvement. Successful projects were announced at the United Nations International Day of Persons with Disabilities. “People with disabilities bring a diverse range of skills and experiences to our communities,” said Nicholas Simons, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. “This year’s accessibility grantees represent a number of excellent projects that will support and promote inclusion in BC” In May 2021, as part of the Province’s ongoing commitment to increasing accessibility and improving community involvement, the government announced funding for community-based accessibility projects. This year, 15 applicants have been selected to receive grants ranging from $ 10,500 to $ 40,000, depending on the size and purpose of the project. “This is the fourth year in a row that the government has made accessibility grants available to nonprofits operating for the benefit of the community,” said Dan Coulter, Parliamentary Secretary for Accessibility. “The depth and scope of these new accessibility projects will make a difference in the lives of British Columbians with disabilities.” Successful applications include projects ranging from art instruction and movement therapy to emergency response plans and bicycle programs for the deaf and hard of hearing. “It made a lot of sense to be part of this year ‘s Accessibility Project Grant review team and learn about organizations across BC working to improve accessibility,” said Julia Lamb, board member, Disability Alliance BC. “This grant enables projects that allow people with disabilities to participate as equals in the community, including our diverse experiences. I look forward to witnessing the progress and positive impact of these projects on our collective future. ” To help people with disabilities live with dignity and remove barriers in their communities, the provincial government introduced accessibility legislation in the spring of 2021. The British Columbia Access Act became law on June 17, 2021. Under the act, new policies and standards will help establish government accountability and empower people with disabilities to play a direct role in making government and organizations more accessible. Quick facts: Provincial government provides more than $ 5 billion a year to fund services and support for people with disabilities in BC

One in five Canadian adults has a disability.

Over the last three years, 44 community projects received funding.

This is the fourth year in a row that these grants are made available.

The UN first marked International Day of Persons with Disabilities in 1992. Learn more: United Nations International Day of Persons with Disabilities: https://www.un.org/development/desa/disabilities/international-day-of-persons-with-disabilities-3-december.html United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities: https://www.un.org/development/desa/disabilities/convention-on-the-rights-of-persons-with-disabilities.html The BC Disability Alliance has a lot of support for British Columbians with disabilities: https://disabilityalliancebc.org/ Accessibility Directory: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/about-the-bc-government/accessibility A background follows.

