Arwen Storm: Ofgem lifts five-day limit on energy loss claims | Energy industry





Households in northern England and Scotland will be able to claim up to 140 for each day they have been without power since Hurricane Arwen caused catastrophic damage to the grid after the energy industry regulator lifted a limit on compensation payments. The promise of additional financial assistance for thousands of homes still without electricity a week after the storm came shortly after the military deployed 100 force staff, based in Weardale in County Durham and at police stations in Ellon, Turriff, Inverurie and Banchory in Scotland. help locals. Energy regulator Ofgem said that although more than a million people had their electricity restored, 10,500 people were still without electricity in parts of Scotland and in the north of England on Friday afternoon after more than a week without electricity. . About 130 troops have been sent to carry out door-to-door checks and provide welfare support in north-east Scotland, where 1,600 Scottish and Southern Electricity Grid (SSEN) customers were left out of supply at 7am Friday. Jonathan Brearley, Chief Executive Officer of Ofgem, said: “We understand that this is a really troubling time for people who are without heat and energy as Hurricane Arwen has hit homes and businesses in the north of England and Scotland. The absolute priority remains getting people back in power as soon as possible, but for those who have not had the energy due to Storm Arwen, there are ways for customers to seek compensation by contacting their network company. Usually households left without electricity are allowed to claim 140 per day compensation from their local power grid company for up to five days. The regulator has called on companies to remove the 700 limit as control of network companies begins to increase. Jim Savege, chief executive of Aberdeenshire council, said SSEN told him he hoped to reduce the number of customers to 1,000 on Friday, though some may not reconnect until the weekend. Marines conduct welfare checks in Lumphanan, Aberdeenshire. Photo: Peter Summers / Getty Images The regulator has also warned electricity grid companies that they could face action if it is found that they have not complied with strict rules for managing power outages. An industry review is expected to begin Monday to look at the company’s sustainability measures and how they have communicated with customers since the storm. Ofgem said the review would determine the facts before deciding whether to take action against the companies. We have strict rules on how network companies should operate in these circumstances and we will take action if necessary, Brearley added. I have launched an urgent review to see if there are things the industry can learn from this response in order to improve our customer support in the future. SSEN said the energy had been restored to more than 129,000 customers since Storm Arwen caused what its managing director, Chris Burchell, described as catastrophic damage to the grid. The company said the still powerless properties were located mostly in rural and isolated communities, with the main Aberdeenshire area still affected. UK Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace said: “We are always ready to provide additional support to civilian authorities across the UK in their time of need and it is great to see Scotland-based units that support their local communities. Our dedicated armed forces will conduct door-to-door checks on people in their homes, providing essential support to those affected by Hurricane Arwen.

