Mia Mottley: The first female leader in Barbados on a mission to transform the island Barbados

or the republic has been proposed and pushed by Barbadian prime ministers for decades. Fighting a pandemic that has devastated the country’s tourism economy, Mia Mottley, the country’s first female leader, had plenty of excuses to kick the constitutional can again.

Instead, at midnight on Monday, she oversaw the passage of the Caribbean island outside the kingdom of the British monarchy, the first local head of state, also a woman, Sandra Mason, and if that was not enough, bestowed on her the title of hero national in Barbadian Rihanna megayll in one of the first acts of the new republics.

To observers close to Mottley, 56, little of what happened this week was surprising.

She is a person in a hurry, says Cynthia Barrow-Giles, a professor of political science at the University of West India, who has followed Mottleys’ political career since entering parliament as a lawyer in her late 20s.

Her rush is to achieve what she thinks is in the realm of opportunities in the Caribbean. She believes this region represents a civilization that is still untapped, and she wants to abuse it.

Mottley comes from a wealthy Barbadian political family and dynasty, her grandfather was the mayor of the capital, Bridgetown, and her father an MP, but in her career has created a populist profile, comfortable among the masses and close to class areas workers.

She is a very radical person, says Peter Wickham, chief executive of the Caribbean Development Research Services, a political consultancy. It formed an alliance with the pan-African movement and other progressives, the Rastafarians and other lower socio-economic organizations.

Winning office in a landslide in 2018, its Barbados Labor Party (BLP) holds every position in the country’s 30-seat parliament, the first clean sweep in the country’s history, one of Mottleys early acts was the restoration of free tertiary education at the main University of the country. campus of West India.

Rihanna (center) reacts after Mia Mottley (right) asked new president Sandra Mason (left) to make her the country’s 11th national hero. Photo: Randy Brooks / AFP / Getty Images

Barbados is a socially conservative, deeply religious society, which makes it particularly difficult for a woman, especially a woman who is single, to climb to the top of her politics. She has received far more abuse than any other politician I know, both inside and outside her political organization, Wickham says.

But Mottley, a political creature from start to finish, has gotten rid of the challenges, he adds. Many of her former opponents and rivals are now members of her cabinet. She practices a comfort policy, he says.

What she wants to do with power, on the other hand, is less open to compromise. The removal of financial barriers for the university indicates the kind of mental transformation that Mottley is eager to accelerate across the Caribbean. In addition to severing ties with the monarchy, it has strengthened them with the Gold Coast states from which Britain enslaved and transported some 600,000 Africans to work on sugar plantations on the islands. (Only 83,000 survived on emancipation, according to Barbadian historian Sir Hilary Beckles).

On a visit to Ghana, Mottley took ground from the Barbados Newton Slave Burial, one of the largest such sites in the Western Hemisphere, and spoke to the country’s parliament in strict terms about their common history and future. Our people humanized the violent, inhuman society of slave plantations created by the British colonialists, she said.

[But] we are still faced with the insidious nature of a culture that aims to dehumanize black people wherever black or black is found, and therefore our parliaments, while at the forefront of removing all discrimination laws, is emancipation mental that will always matter.

She has renewed calls for the UK and other European countries to make reparations for the slave trade, a message she received in British homes last year, arguing the case in Good Morning Britain.

Mia Mottley with Sandra Mason and Prince Charles. Photo: Jonathan Brady / PA

The rise of the somewhat steady Monday night event of a formal constitutional transition (guest of honor, Prince Charles) with the power of Rihanna’s stars ensured it became an international story that was widely shared on social media and reached the most new.

He displayed another emerging Mottley brand: the ability to be noticed on the international stage. At the Cop26 Summit in Glasgow in recent months, Mottley observed a hall with many of the world’s most powerful people, giving a faint warning in her contralto voice that captured the moment and left some speculation about a possible future of running a United Nations agency, if not. one day becoming the first female and first secretary general of the Caribbean.

A month ago, her comments at the UN General Assembly went viral about Bob Marley’s call. Who will stand up and stand up for the rights of our people? she asked the delegates.

Creating a proud and independent Barbadian identity, which is unwavering for the country’s bloody past and its implications for the future, has been one of Mottleys’s long-term goals, analysts say.

Last year, when the assassination of George Floyd sparked Black Lives Matter activism around the world, including Barbados, it took the opening, agreeing to topple a statue of Admiral Horatio Nelson who had stayed in the capital for more than 200 years. On the same day it was removed, she announced that Barbados would become a republic after a year.

She would not have forgiven herself if she had not addressed him [the republic], and she wanted to treat it quickly, says Barrow-Giles.

But she has to walk a careful line. The pandemic reduced tourist arrivals in Barbados by 86% last year and has left the economy in turmoil. Barrow-Giles is one of many who expresses doubts as to whether Mottley has done enough to convince the barbados why changes such as the republic, or an accompanying revision of the constitution, matter to their lives.

I’m not sure she’ve been able to reach the average person about how those great ideas will lead to a transformation of their socio – economic conditions, she says.

When talking to some people on the ground, there is cynicism and disappointment that they have not been consulted. [on the republic].

Early results of a poll shared with The Guardian showed that most Barbados were broadly in support of the new system, although less than one in three were enthusiastic and almost the same percentage were either indifferent, unaware of the change or opposed it him actively.

Her political rivals accuse Mottley of wasting what could have been an opportunity to spend time engaging Barbados in transition waiting until the Covid-19 had faded, so that municipalities or settlements could be held in person. of the decision in a popular referendum. to make it a truly transformative event in the national psyche.

Democratic republics are not formed simply with the consent of the people, they depend absolutely on the active and informed involvement of the people for their continued health, said Guy Hewitt, a former diplomat and figure in the opposition Democratic Labor Party, before that. weeks delivery. I believe Barbados has got the wrong leg.

Caribbean leaders often skip their public reception, Wickham says. In particular, Mottley has made it clear that she supports the limits of the mandate for Barbadian prime ministers and that she will only serve two people, which means if she wins the election after two years, she will be out of work by 2028.

Our previous prime ministers do not have a good history of resignations because nothing excites them like being prime minister, Wickham says. With a growing international profile, however, Mottley may find that she does not face the same problem.