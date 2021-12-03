Shell will continue with seismic tests in whale breeding areas after court victory | Royal Dutch Shell





Royal Dutch Shell will continue with seismic tests to explore for oil in vital whale breeding areas along the east coast of South Africa after a court rejected an 11 a.m. legal challenge from environmental groups. The ruling, by a South African high court, allows Shell to begin hunting within days with extremely strong sound waves through the relatively untouched marine environment of the Wild Coast, which is home to whales, dolphins and seals. Activists raised an urgent legal challenge against the seismic study, which was scheduled to begin Wednesday, but the last-minute ban was overturned by a judge Friday morning. Green groups fear oil exploration could disrupt marine mammal habitat and damage the ecologically diverse and sensitive environment of the Wild Coast, which runs along the Eastern Cape province. The oil company abandoned plans to help develop the Cambo oil field in the North Sea on Thursday after escalating criticism of the project, but has defended its plans for the South African coastline despite strong local opposition. Subscribe to Business Today’s daily email or follow the Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk Lawyers for South African activists from law firm Cullinan & Associates argued that the Shells exploration campaign constituted an unfair administrative action because it was approved using an outdated approval process, which has since been replaced by more protection. environmental strengths. But the court found that the claimants had failed to prove that there was a reasonable seizure of the irreparable damage without a ban against Shells’s plans, and found in favor of the oil firm because of the financial costs of a delay. A company spokesman said: Shell is pleased with the court ruling, which will help advance this seismic study. Work is expected to begin within days. Following the court ruling, activists following the legal challenge Border Deep Deep Angling Association, Kei Mouth ski boat club, Natural Justice and Greenpeace Africa said their fight to protect the Wild Coast was not over and said a nationwide resistance against the Shells plans would continue. Happy Khambule, a senior activist for Greenpeace Africa, said the decision to allow Shell to continue with its plans to destroy the Wild Coast is very disappointing. The explosion will not only destroy precious biodiversity ecosystems, but will also destroy the livelihoods of local communities, all in the name of profit. We will continue to support nationwide resistance against Shell and pursue the legal path to stop Shell, We must do everything we can to undo the destructive colonial legacy of extravagance, until we live in a world where people and the planet come out ahead of profits of Toxic Fossil Fuel Companies. In a statement, Shell added that it had long experience in collecting offshore seismic data and took great care to prevent or minimize potential impacts on fish, marine mammals and other wildlife. South Africa is highly dependent on energy imports for many of its energy needs. If sustainable resources are found offshore, it could significantly contribute to the country’s energy security and government economic development programs, he said.

