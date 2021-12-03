Ontario expands eligibility for third-line COVID booster vaccines for those aged 50 and over

The Ontario government says it is expanding the acceptance of the third dose for Ontarians aged 50 and over amid concerns about the Omicron variant.

These qualified individuals can start booking their additional appointments starting Monday, December 13th at 8am

Appointments can be made about six months – 168 days – after the second dose.

Provincial officials also said they would extend eligibility again in January for age- and risk-based booster doses with an interval of six to eight months from the second dose.

In addition, because of the higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19, individuals receiving dialysis (hemodialysis or peritoneal dialysis) are eligible to receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine immediately, if they have passed 56 days from their second dose. .

The province also recommends re-vaccination with a new primary series of COVID-19 vaccine after transplantation for individuals receiving hematopoietic stem cell (HSCT) transplantation, hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) (autologous or allogeneic) and CAR recipients. T cell therapy, due to loss of immunity after therapy or transplantation.

“If you are eligible for a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, please book your appointment as soon as you can to provide yourself with an extra layer of protection,” said Ontario Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kieran Moore.

















As to why the province is not doing enforcing the right for all Ontarians 18 and older on a CDC recommendation, Moore said he does not want to overdo the capacity, especially with children aged five to 11 now receiving the vaccine. and with influenza vaccines that are still being administered at this time.

He said the province would re-evaluate based on the number of people coming forward to get their booster.

Moore said earlier this week that an “accelerated third-dose strategy” would be part of new measures the province could introduce as a way to combat the new variant which has already been discovered in some regions in Ontario. including Ottawa, Hamilton and most recently. in the Durham region.

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also be available starting Thursday in Ontario for those 18 years of age and older who are allergic to mRNA vaccines or at the request of someone who has not yet been vaccinated. J&J vaccine applications should be made to your local public health unit.

However, Moore said he still believes the J&J vaccine is “inferior” to mRNA vaccines.

Third doses were already available in late summer for those high-risk populations such as transplant recipients, patients with active haematological cancer, recipients of an anti-CD20 agent, residents of long-term care homes and retirement homes, those in First Nations nursing homes and the elderly in the congregation premises.

In early November, third doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were further extended to seniors age 70 and older who had previously received two doses of AstraZeneca and health care workers, among others.

To date, 86 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and over have been fully vaccinated and 90 per cent have at least one dose. Starting last week, Pfizer pediatric shots began to get into the arms of children ages five to 11 after being approved by Health Canada.

Alberta, meanwhile, announced Wednesday that it was expanding booster injections for all adults ages 18 and up.

–With folder by Jessica Patton

















