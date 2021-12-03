George Kordahi resigns under Saudi pressure





BEIRUT, Lebanon A Lebanese minister whose criticism of the Saudi-led war in Yemen sparked a diplomatic rift between Lebanon and the powerful Saudi-led Persian Gulf states resigned on Friday, saying that he hoped this would resolve a crisis that has further damaged his country’s economy in difficulty. George Kordahi, the information minister and a former major presenter of the Arabic version of the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire show, told reporters he did not want to harm Lebanon or many Lebanese working in the Gulf countries. Lebanon is more important than George Kordahi and the interests of Lebanese are more important than my position, he said. The clash erupted in late October, when an Arab news channel broadcast an interview with Mr. Kordahi, which was registered before he joined the government.

Saudi Arabia responded by expelling the Lebanese ambassador from Riyadh and withdrawing the kingdoms ambassador from Beirut. The United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain, close Saudi allies, took similar measures. The incident shed light on the region’s power policy and the length Saudi Arabia will go to sharpen criticism by putting pressure on the weaker states. In his comments, Mr. Kordahi sharply criticized the intervention in Yemen, which aimed to overthrow the Houthi rebels, who have invaded most of the countries in the northwest, calling it futile. He also said the Houthis were defending themselves against outside aggression.

The crisis caused a shock wave in Lebanon, where many families rely on remittances from relatives working in the Gulf states. The country was already suffering from one of the worst economic contractions in modern history, and many Lebanese feared that anger from the Gulf countries would exacerbate it.

Saudi Arabia was once a major defender of Lebanon and played a major role in its politics by funding politicians who shared his views. But those ties have been severed as Saudi-backed figures have lost ground to Hezbollah, the militant group and political party backed by Iran, the Saudis’ regional enemy. Many Saudis also began to think that Lebanese for a long time were happy to receive Saudi money offering little value in return. As the crisis dragged on, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati called on Mr. Kordahi to resign. Mr Kordahi, a Christian who comes from a political party allied with Hezbollah, which supports the rebels in Yemen, initially refused. French President Emmanuel Macron is working to improve ties between the two sides, and Mr Kordahi said on Friday he hoped the resignation ahead of a French leader’s visit to the Gulf countries, which began on Friday, could help resolve the crisis. Mr Macron has been at the forefront of international efforts to help Lebanon resolve its financial problems, although the countries’ leaders have failed to make any progress on the reforms needed to unlock international aid. Many powerful figures have also worked to thwart a judicial investigation into a large explosion in Beirut port last year that killed more than 200 people and damaged much of the capital. It was not immediately clear whether the resignation of Mr. Kordahis was enough to convince the Gulf countries to end the crisis. For his part, Mr Macron said after arriving in the UAE on Friday that he was optimistic about bridging the gap.

We will do everything we can to re-engage the Gulf regions for the good of Lebanon, he said. I hope the coming hours will allow us to make progress. During his visit, Mr. Macron and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and the de facto ruler of the Emirates, signed an agreement for the Emirates to purchase 80 Rafale fighter jets and 12 military helicopters. Hwaida Saad contributed to reporting.

