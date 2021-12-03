The Department of Justice, the Federal Trade Commission and the UK Competition and Markets Authority issue a joint statement following the G7 Bailiffs Summit | OPA





The leadership of the Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) attended meetings in London this week as part of the Competition Enforcement Summit, which took place as part of the G7 2021 Digital and Technological Track in connection to the UK G7 presidency. The U.S. agencies expressed their appreciation to the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) for their hospitality during this event and for the opportunity to meet in person with the CMA to discuss cooperation between our respective jurisdictions. Following the meetings, the CMA of the United Kingdom, the FTC and the Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice issued this joint statement.. This week the Competition Enforcement Summit highlighted similar challenges we face as enforcement agencies. Our meetings highlighted the close relationship between our agencies, underlined that each of us sees this relationship as a critical element of our respective implementation programs, and affirmed our intention to strengthen cooperation and coordination with each other. New and evolving challenges require that we renew ourselves in how we fulfill our missions. And in today’s global economy, our agencies often consider the same mergers or face similar potentially anticompetitive behaviors. Given the many parallel investigations, we are committed to working closely together to promote fully informed decision-making and to facilitate best practices for pursuing effective remedies. We also welcome working with other agencies both individually and collectively. We share common goals and are committed to close and regular engagement at both agency and staff level, as priorities and resources allow. A deeper understanding of our common cause for tackling anticompetitive behaviors and mergers opens up opportunities for us to implement strong cross-border enforcement regimes and achieve success in ways that would prevent individual agencies from working alone.

