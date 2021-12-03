Prime Minister’s Statement on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, issued today this statement for the International Day of Persons with Disabilities:

Today, at International Day of Persons with Disabilities, we team up with people from all over Canada and around the world to celebrate the contributions of people with disabilities. From our family and friends, to our neighbors and colleagues, millions of Canadians have a disability. To this day, we are committed to continuing to work to identify, remove and prevent barriers that still exist and to increase the opportunities available to persons with disabilities, to build a Canada that is fairer, more inclusive and accessible to all.

The Government of Canada remains committed to doing everything it can to support people with disabilities. With the approval of Accessible Canada Act, the government will continue to work towards achieving an accessible Canada. We are also working with provinces and territories, as well as partners, communities with disabilities and people with disabilities, to improve access and promote inclusion for everyone in Canada.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted some of the long-standing barriers that Canadians with disabilities have faced for decades. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have taken important steps to help remove barriers and promote inclusion. In the spirit of Nothing without Us, we created Disability Advisory Group COVID-19 to advise the government on how to place a disability lens in its emergency response to ensure that the real-life experience of Canadians with disabilities is taken into account. We have made unprecedented investments in employment through Opportunity Fund for Persons with Disabilities, and investments to improve access to communities and jobs through Enabling accessibility fund.

Moving forward, there is a lot of work to be done. This includes implementing an ambitious disability inclusion action plan, with concrete actions the government will take to improve the lives of Canadians with disabilities. The plan will be informed through consultation and engagement with the disability community and will focus on key areas including financial security, employment, inclusive spaces and taking a modern approach to disability in government programs and services. At the heart of this plan will be the design and dissemination of Disability Benefit in Canada, which will address the long-standing financial difficulties faced by people with disabilities and create a more inclusive economy and society .

This year’s theme is Leadership and participation of people with disabilities towards an inclusive, accessible and sustainable world after COVID-19. As we build better from the pandemic, this theme encourages us to work together and ensure that the perspectives of people with disabilities are taken into account as we develop and implement strategies that protect and strengthen human rights, to reach the United Nations (OKB) 2030 Agenda and Sustainable Development Goals.

“On the international stage, Canada is working to protect and promote the rights of people with disabilities to help build a more peaceful, inclusive and prosperous world for all. Canada signed the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, acceded to the Optional Protocol and appointed the Canadian Commission on Human Rights to monitor the implementation of the Convention by the government. We also announced a Canadian candidate for the 2022 election of the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. We will continue to work closely with our partners, including as part of Global Disability Action Network, to address the unique challenges faced by people with disabilities worldwide and to ensure their full inclusion and participation in society. Canada is proud to participate in the Second Global Disability Summit, which will be co-organized by the Governments of Norway and Ghana and the International Disability Alliance in 2022, to ensure that people with disabilities can contribute and take advantage of our international development and humanitarian efforts. .

Together, we can remove and prevent barriers to access and make a difference with and for people with disabilities. On behalf of the Government of Canada, I invite all Canadians to learn more about how we can all work to create a more inclusive country and world.