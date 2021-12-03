Joe Biden is cold





“I’m fine,” Biden said when asked about his voice at the end of his speech, which he paused several times to clear his throat.

“I get tested every day, a Covid test,” he added. “What I have is a 1-and-a-half-year-old grandson who was cool and likes to kiss his pop. Anyway, he’s just a cold one.”

Biden began his planned speech in the November job report by sounding weird, his voice significantly lower than his normal pitch. At one point he walked away from the microphone to cough in his hand.

He did not wear a mask during his speech; he usually does not wear one during comments from the White House.

The day before, as he was returning to the White House from a talk on his Covid winter strategy at the National Institutes of Health in Maryland, a reporter asked Biden how he was feeling. Stopping and turning to the cameras, Biden shouted, “Excellent!” It is not uncommon for presidents to appear in public sounding more hoarse or tired than normal; the work is exhausting and usually requires interaction with a wide range of people. Presidents become frequent users of hand disinfectant gel to avoid getting sick. However, in the era of the Covid-19 pandemic, any change in the commander-in-chief’s condition is closely monitored. In the days before then-President Donald Trump revealed he had Covid last year, he sounded and appeared under the weather. This week, an excerpt from a book by Trump’s then-chief of staff revealed that the former president had in fact tested positive with Covid a few days earlier than originally known. In the excerpt taken from The Guardian, Mark Meadows wrote that Trump was then tested negative. For his part, Biden’s revelation that he is tested daily for Covid goes beyond what the White House has revealed about his testing regime. Press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday this week that the final test was negative on Monday. In a letter issued to the press group on Friday, Biden’s doctor, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, confirmed that the President has a cold, writing: “As is clear, President Biden is experiencing some nasal congestion growing this week. This may be heard in his voice and he is feeling” the frog in throat “known in conversation.” O’Connor says the President has been given a comprehensive respiratory panel, “which includes 19 common respiratory pathogens, including COVID-19, other coronaviruses, influenza, streptococcus, to name a few …. All these tests were negative. ” O’Connor said Biden has been tested for Covid-19 three times this week. In February, the White House said Biden would be tested for Covid every two weeks, on the recommendation of his doctor, who cited the vaccine’s efficacy rates. Psaki said Wednesday that “nothing has changed” in the test protocols. She also said Biden’s travel schedule and White House engagement list will not change because of the Omicron coronavirus variant, which government health officials are still studying to determine possible transmission and resistance to vaccines. . Biden’s assumption that he was cooled by his little nephew will be known to the parents and grandparents of young children. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the common cold is the main reason Americans lose their jobs, and says adults have an average of two or three colds a year. Children have even more. The CDC says most people recover from a cold in seven to 10 days, but those with weakened immune systems, asthma or respiratory conditions are at risk for more serious illnesses like bronchitis or pneumonia. The agency recommends resting and taking fluids – and staying home to avoid infecting others. During his physical time earlier this month, Biden’s doctor did a specific examination for “the increasing frequency and severity of ‘clearing the throat’ and the President’s coughing during speeches.” He found that Biden has a condition known as hiatal hernia, which causes him to have reflux – something the doctor said could justify his more frequent clearing of the throat. This story has been updated with additional information.

CNN’s Donald Judd contributed to this report.

