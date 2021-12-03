South Korea tightens restrictions after omicron detection and increase casesExBulletin







Anthony Wallace / AFP via Getty Images

Anthony Wallace / AFP via Getty Images The return to normal life of South Korea has been halted by the rapid rise of COVID-19 infections. Health authorities announced Friday that they are tightening coronavirus restrictions as the number of new daily cases in the country doubled last month. Private gatherings in the capital area will be limited to six people starting Monday and a vaccination certificate or negative PCR test will be required in restaurants, cafes, libraries, museums and cinemas. These are the first social arrangements since the country began a long-awaited transition to a new phase of pandemic response in early November and lifted most of the restrictions. The measures are not as strict as they were before the transition. However, they are the example of the country’s struggle to regain normalcy in the face of emerging challenges that increase new infections and the new variant of the virus. The number of new daily cases in South Korea reached 5,000 for the first time on Tuesday, while the number of deaths and critically ill patients all set a record last week. Hospital beds in the capital area, which account for about 75% of total infections, are almost in capacity. Sohn Young-rae, director of social strategy at South Korea’s health ministry, said last week that while the rise in total infections remained within the health authorities’ expectations, the number of critical cases was “significantly higher than our expectations”. The Korean Agency for Disease Control and Prevention attributes the large increase to shorter-than-expected vaccine protection in the elderly, who were among the first to receive the injections. The agency found that immunity begins to weaken at three to four months for those ages 60 and up. According to the KDCA, 86% of recently diagnosed patients and 57.5% of patients with critical symptoms in the age group are fully vaccinated. The rate of spread of the infection among those in their 50s or older has increased significantly since mid-October. The government has rushed more people to get booster vaccines in recent weeks, shortening the interval between the second injection and booster and authorizing them for all adults. He also set a six-month expiration date for vaccine passports. As of Friday, 6.6% of the population has received a booster injection. Meanwhile, the country confirmed the first cases of Omicron on Wednesday. A total of six cases have been confirmed since Friday, and the number is likely to increase as contacts tracking continues. Although little is known about the new variant, the omicron, South Korea responded to concerns about its potentially higher transmissibility by restricting entry from nine African countries and demanding that all travelers coming from abroad be quarantined for 10 days, regardless of their vaccine status. “We are in a dual crisis not only with the delta variant, but also with Omicron,” KDCA director Jeong Eun-kyung told the nation on Thursday. “We will return to the mentality we had at the beginning of the pandemic to overcome this crisis.”

